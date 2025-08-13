Preparations for the quantum era by Gartner® Hype Cycle™, 2025 - Wultra named the Sample Vendor

PRAGUE, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum computers are significantly reshaping the rules of digital security. As per takeaways from the latest Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Digital Identity, 2025, the authentication technologies currently used for accessing banking systems are nearing the end of their life cycle. As a result, Gartner in its report focuses on post-quantum authentication — a new method of identity verification based on post-quantum cryptography. Wultra is thought to have played a key role in shaping this challenge, and also contributed to the creation of this standalone category.

"Post-quantum security is shifting from a fringe debate to the center of strategic decision-making. Institutions that want to be prepared cannot wait for the first real attack," says Petr Dvořák, CEO of Wultra.

Gartner warns: "By 2029, advances in quantum computing will weaken and break the standard asymmetric cryptography on which many identity verification methods rely, this will significantly reduce the credence that these methods can provide, increasing enterprises' exposure to ATO risks. Thus, migration to postquantum authentication is a critical task."

In this context, Wultra is recognized as a Sample Vendor in the postquantum authentication category. The company has long specialized in developing next-generation authentication solutions and is among the first to systematically introduce the topic of post-quantum security for the financial sector. In doing so, Wultra has made a significant contribution to defining the challenge itself and played a key role in establishing post-quantum authentication as a standalone category.

"We believe authentication must evolve faster than the threats themselves. Our technology is ready to help banks and fintechs transition into the post-quantum era, without any changes to the customer interface or the security architecture," Dvořák explains.

Wultra currently secures login systems for more than seventy institutions across twenty-five countries. Its clients include, for example, Erste Group, Global Payments, or the Czech National Bank. Implementation of the solution typically takes eight weeks and does not require major changes to the user interface or the customer experience.

In the coming years, post-quantum authentication will become the standard for every financial institution aiming to protect its digital assets and comply with upcoming cybersecurity regulations. Especially in markets such as Southeast Asia and Western Europe, where the pressure to modernize digital services is growing. The Gartner report shares that it has a high benefit rating and emerging maturity,

About Wultra

Wultra provides banks and fintech companies with a seamless post-quantum authentication solution that strengthens security while enabling a smooth transition to new standards. Powered by quantum-resistant cryptography, the platform delivers top-tier protection, a developer-friendly interface, and a passwordless user experience – all fully aligned with global regulations. Financial institutions in over 25 countries around the world trust Wultra's solution. The system meets the strict requirements of upcoming directives such as PSD3/PSR1 and eIDAS 2.0, while offering superior protection against emerging types of cyber threats.

For more information, visit www.wultra.com.

