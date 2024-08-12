Premium Long-Range Electric Hybrid Bike Bodywel A26 for a Better Commute

BERLIN, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the new school term approaches, Bodywel is thrilled to unveil back-to-school promotion that offer students and urban commuters a more convenient and eco-friendly commuting option. Among the featured models, the highly acclaimed Bodywel A26 stands out.

Revolutionizing Commutes with the Bodywel A26

Bodywel A26 Urban Ebike

The Bodywel A26 is designed to break boundaries and transform the way people commute. The motor of 250W comes with 45Nm torque, allowing for a powerful and stable ride. It also features an aluminum frame - light in weight and durable - offering a smooth ride. Another reassurance that would put one's mind at greater rest is the 2-year warranty issued for the frame.

Equipped with a 36V 15.6Ah battery and CE certified, the Bodywel A26 provides riders with a range of about 100 km (62 miles) on a single charge. This result was obtained from the test with a Bodywel rider weighing 70kg on first gear assistance on a flat urban road. Real range may vary depending on the rider's weight and riding conditions.

The Bodywel A26 also features a Shimano 7-speed gear system and mechanical disc brakes for superior stopping power, along with a front suspension system to reduce shocks. These features ensures a comfortable ride on urban terrain, minimizing fatigue and discomfort from long commutes.

Customer-Centric Design

Bodywel understands that each rider is unique, and the Bodywel A26 is designed to meet individual needs, desires, and aspirations. By learning and adapting to the rider's pedaling style, the Bodywel A26 provides speed sensors and 3-level motor-assisted speeds. Riders can set assist speeds according to self choice.

The Bodywel A26 features a step-through frame, offering a sleek design that stands out in the crowd. This frame design is also accessible to riders with limited mobility or those who are less experienced.

Limited words cannot cover all the details of Bodywel's customer-centric design, but Bodywel is confident in providing the best riding experience for every cyclist. Purchasing a Bodywel A26 during the back-to-school season is a cost-effective choice for students, parents and urban commuters alike.

