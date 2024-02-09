'Premium Clean' expands its environmentally friendly business

LONDON, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Clean Ltd. is a small cleaning enterprise serving both private individuals and businesses in London. The increasing demand for specialised eco-friendly cleaning services meant the company quickly expanded its operations to cater to the needs of the growing clientele.

Frequently, business owners and facility managers express a desire to transition towards more environmentally friendly cleaning practices, but they often question the efficiency of green products when compared to traditional ones due to lack of information.

In essence, "green cleaning" is the practice of effectively eliminating specific pathogens using products and techniques that perform just as efficiently as traditional methods, while also minimising their environmental impact.

Benefits of Using 'Premium Clean' Eco-Friendly Green Cleaning Products

Improved Indoor Air Quality

Traditional cleaning products often release volatile organic compounds (VOCs), contributing to poor air quality. Eco-friendly cleaning products, offer a superior choice for maintaining a healthier indoor environment.

Reduced Risk of Cross-Contamination

Eco-friendly cleaning products often come in concentrated forms that necessitate mixing before use. This precision in dilution reduces the risk of cross-contamination

Diminished Exposure to Harmful Chemicals

Conventional cleaning products frequently contain chemicals that can pose health risks when inhaled or contacted through the skin. Eco-friendly products mitigate the likelihood of allergic reactions, skin irritations, and other health concerns.

Decreasing Carbon Emissions

The manufacture, transportation, and disposal of traditional cleaning products can be significant contributors to greenhouse gas emissions. In contrast, many eco-friendly cleaning products are produced using sustainable manufacturing techniques that rely on renewable energy sources.

Prolonging Facility and Furniture Lifespan

In comparison to traditional cleaning agents, eco-friendly cleaning products are generally less corrosive and abrasive.

More About Premium Clean

Premium Clean Ltd., a London-based professional cleanup company, specialises in offering top-tier eco-friendly Carpet Cleaning and Upholstery Cleaning Services across all London areas. Our dedicated team of skilled and insured cleaners and carpet cleaners is committed to delivering exceptional cleaning services with a focus on customer satisfaction, all at the most competitive rates. We stand by the quality of our cleaning services with a 100% satisfaction guarantee!

Our commitment to delivering 5-star quality cleaning services is unwavering. Over the years, Premium Clean Ltd. has continuously upgraded its equipment and products to ensure that we use the most cutting-edge and effective solutions for our clients. We invest in the latest machinery and tools, the best detergents for the environment, replacing them every two years to maintain peak performance levels and to empower our cleaners with the best resources, ensuring that every cleaning session exceeds your expectations.

