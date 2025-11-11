Premium AI-Powered Smartphones Become More Accessible with new Black Friday Deals from HONOR

Global provider of AI-powered devices offers mid-range marvels for up to 38% off available from Amazon

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The mid-range smartphone market has expanded drastically, resulting in affordable devices capable of competing closely with flagship models. As premium features like artificial intelligence and advanced photography become standard in these more accessible devices, consumers are benefiting from the latest technological advancements faster and more affordably than ever before.

For shoppers looking to make the most of their money, Black Friday presents a unique opportunity for shoppers to access these premium features at an even more attractive price point.

Leading technology brand HONOR is at the forefront the mid-range phone market, highlighted by the company's 400 series. This handset range includes impressive multi-camera systems, including the 200MP Ultra-clear AI Main Camera of the 400 Pro, equipped with a large sensor and 50X Zoom to ensure exceptional clarity, even in low-light conditions.

Beyond impressive photography functions, the 400 series is embedded with sophisticated AI enhancements to create devices that intelligently support and enhance users' daily lives, including AI Translation – a feature previously reserved for higher-priced flagship phones.

In the final week leading to the landmark sales event, HONOR will offer significant, further discounts on its popular HONOR 400 smartphone. From November 24th, shoppers can purchase the HONOR 400 (256GB) for just £269 - that's £130 off RRP.

This offer is one of many from HONOR this season, with deals also available on the recently released HONOR Magic V5. All offers can be accessed via the official HONOR Amazon Page.

Please see below for a comprehensive list of HONOR deals.

HONOR Black Friday Deals:

