Premialab Partners with BBVA CIB

LONDON, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Premialab, the leading independent platform for quantitative analytics and systematic investment strategies, today announced that BBVA Global Markets QIS has joined its global contributor network. BBVA GM QIS will add its suite of rule-based strategies to the Premialab platform and leverage Premialab's advanced analytics, including its Pure Factors framework, to independently benchmark and analyze performance and risk characteristics. This collaboration underscores Premialab's commitment to deepening its quantitative solutions ecosystem and offering institutional investors a broader toolkit of data-driven strategies.

BBVA GM QIS offers a diverse suite of systematic strategies spanning equities including thematic and smart beta and systematic asset allocation, both aligned with its well-established Structured Products platform, as well as Alternative Risk Premia indices designed to capture systematic risk premiums available in the market. These solutions can also serve as overlays to traditional portfolios, providing additional income or hedging features.

Together, these investable systematic strategies enable investors to achieve their risk-return objectives by calibrating factor exposures and risk budgets in a flexible, transparent, and cost-efficient manner.

"Joining the Premialab platform is an exciting step for BBVA GM QIS," said Pablo Suárez, Head of QIS at BBVA Global Markets. "We see Premialab as a natural partner, given the strong alignment between its independent analytics capabilities and our systematic investment framework. Its data infrastructure provides an ideal environment to showcase our strategies to a global institutional audience. This collaboration reflects our commitment to working closely together, enabling investors to better understand the risk and return drivers of our systematic solutions and how they can complement their broader portfolio objectives."

We are delighted to partner with BBVA GM QIS," said Adrien Geliot, CEO of Premialab. "Their quantitative expertise and strong track record in developing innovative, rule-based investment solutions align with our mission to bring greater transparency, consistency, and insight to the systematic investing landscape. This partnership expands our coverage and strengthens the value we deliver to institutional investors.

Premialab's multi-asset, multi-region platform handles over 15 million data points daily across more than 7,000 investible systematic strategies, representing client assets under management of approximately USD 20 trillion. Its proprietary dataset and analytics provide detailed risk decomposition, factor attribution, and scenario-based analysis - enabling investors to make better allocation decisions.

Notes to Editors

About Premialab

Premialab is the leading independent platform that collaborates with leading investment banks and institutional investors globally, providing data, analytics, and risk solutions for systematic, factor, and multi-asset strategies. With offices in London, Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Dubai and Sydney, the company partners with the top 18 investment banks, leading asset managers, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies globally. For more information, please visit: www.premialab.com.

About BBVA CIB

BBVA is a global financial services group founded in 1857. The bank is present in more than 25 countries, has a strong leadership position in the Spanish market, is the largest financial institution in Mexico and it has leading franchises in South America and Turkey. In the United States, BBVA also has a significant investment, transactional, and capital markets banking business.

Its division BBVA Corporate & Investment Banking (BBVA CIB) brings together the activities of investment banking, markets, financing and transactional services for institutional investors and corporate clients. It has a strong global presence, providing services in 25 countries through an extensive team of experts, including investment banking specialists and advisors in specific industries and sectors. BBVA CIB offers a wide range of value-added products and financial solutions, for the simplest needs and for the most complex ones. Its mission is to help clients to carry out their projects and achieve their business, transformation and sustainability objectives, whether they are local or international.

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