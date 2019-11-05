PremiaLab Launches US Offering Following Success in Europe and Asia

New office opens in New York

NEW YORK and LONDON, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PremiaLab, the Fintech platform for Risk Premia Strategies, has today announced the formal launch of its US offering with the opening of a US headquarters. The new office in New York will further accelerate its global growth in the North-American market.

Daniel Fields, former head of global markets at Société Générale, joins PremiaLab as a senior advisor to lead its strategic expansion in the U.S. market, specifically focusing on strategic partnerships. Dr. JF Chauwin will lead PremiaLab business development in North America. Previously Dr. Chauwin was head of Multi Asset Class Specialists at Axioma and more recently US Head of Sales for OpenGamma.

The PremiaLab platform allows institutional investors and asset allocators to access data and analytics on systematic strategies from across a wide universe of providers in an efficient manner with advanced portfolio construction and factor decomposition tools. The platform is focused on reducing cost and streamlining access to the fast-growing market of risk premia and smart beta products.

With offices in Hong Kong, Paris, Stockholm and now New York, its expansion into the US follows its significant success in Europe and Asian markets. The platform has established strong partnerships with many leading global investment banks and institutional investors active in this sector.

The Platform is already providing information on an estimated USD $480bn of assets under management providing a unique source of data on factor investing and risk premia. Used by asset managers, insurance companies, pensions funds and sovereign wealth funds, the platform address versatile client needs in the marketplace.

Adrien Geliot Co-Founder & CEO of PremiaLab commented:

"We received an increasing demand from US institutional investors over the last 12 months and it was a normal step for us to further deploy our presence in the region. Our new office in the US will allow to continue serving our global client base with latest available technology addressing the need for data & analytics in the risk premia marketplace.

"It can be a challenging process for buy-side clients to understand the risk premia offering, and position it within their portfolio. We offer fast-track understanding and transparency."

PremiaLab is the marketplace for quantitative investment strategies collaborating with leading investment banks and asset managers worldwide. With offices in Hong Kong, Paris, Stockholm and New York the PremiaLab platform offers a unique source of data for institutional investors on the fast-growing market of smart beta & risk premia. Leveraging its unique analytics infrastructure, PremiaLab empowers portfolio managers and asset allocators to conduct advanced strategy screening & peer grouping, cross-asset portfolio factor and risk analysis.

