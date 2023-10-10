Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market worth $1.2 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) industry is poised for remarkable growth in the near future. Advancements in reproductive technology, coupled with increasing awareness and demand for genetic screening, are driving this expansion. PGT will continue to play a pivotal role in assisted reproductive procedures, ensuring healthier and genetically sound embryos for implantation. With the integration of cutting-edge genomic sequencing techniques and improved accessibility to PGT services, the industry is expected to witness a surge in applications, making it an indispensable component of fertility treatments worldwide. This growth not only promises to enhance the success rates of in vitro fertilization but also brings us closer to a future where genetic diseases can be significantly reduced, paving the way for healthier generations to come.

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $0.7 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $1.2 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of this market is majorly driven by the high risk of chromosomal abnormalities with advancing maternal age, and the rising number of fertility clinics. Furthermore, the use of fertility treatment options by single parents and same-sex couples is expected to drive the growth of the preimplantation genetic testing market.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=605

Browse in-depth TOC on "Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market"

182 - Tables

44 - Figures

245 - Pages

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $0.7 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $1.2 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Procedure Type, Technology, Product, Application, Type Of Cycle, and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Use of fertility treatment options by single parents and same-sex couples Key Market Drivers Declining fertility rate

The preimplantation genetic screening segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022.

Preimplantation genetic screening, or aneuploidy screening, involves screening embryos for the assessment of aneuploidy. This segment is expected to dominate the global preimplantation genetic testing market during the forecast period, driven by a decrease in female fertility with rising maternal age, better implantation rate and reduced IVF cycle times.

The fertility clinics segment held the largest market share in the preimplantation genetic testing market.

By end user, the global preimplantation genetic testing market is broadly segmented into hospitals, diagnostic labs, fertility clinics, and other end users. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the increasing number of fertility centers globally, the high success rate of treatment in fertility centers, and growing medical tourism in developing countries.

North America dominates the global preimplantation genetic testing market.

Based on the region, the preimplantation genetic testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The North American market is driven by high incidence of chromosomal disorders, and an increasing number of awareness programs. Europe is the second-largest market for the preimplantation genetic testing market due to the low fertility rates and increasing maternal age in the region. Asia Pacific will observe high growth during the forecast period with its growing medical tourism for infertility treatment in the region's countries.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=605

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Declining fertility rate

Restraints:

Alternative therapies and medications

Opportunities:

Use of fertility treatment options by single parents and same-sex couples

Challenge:

Socioethical concerns surrounding preimplantation genetic testing

Key Market Players of Antibody Drug Conjugates Industry:

Major players in the preimplantation genetic testing market include Illumina, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Revvity (US), and The Cooper Companies, Inc. (US).

Recent Developments:

In 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) launched two new NGS-based test kits to support preimplantation genetic testing-aneuploidy (PGT-A), commonly used in vitro fertilization (IVF) and intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) research.

In 2022, The Cooper Companies, Inc. (US) released the addition of Parental QC, Genetic PN check, and Origin of Aneuploidy to PGT-A testing as PGT-Complete.

In 2021, Vitrolife ( Sweden ) acquired Igenomix ( Spain ), a leader in reproductive genetic testing services primarily for IVF clinics.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=605

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Advantages:

Enhanced Reproductive Success: PGT helps identify genetically healthy embryos, increasing the chances of a successful pregnancy during in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures. This leads to higher implantation rates and reduced chances of miscarriage, improving overall reproductive outcomes.

Genetic Disease Prevention: PGT allows for the screening of genetic abnormalities and mutations, enabling the selection of embryos free from inheritable genetic disorders. This helps prevent the transmission of diseases like cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anemia, or Huntington's disease to future generations.

Improved Family Planning: PGT provides valuable information about the genetic makeup of embryos, allowing parents to make informed decisions about family planning and the number of children they wish to have while minimizing the risk of genetic diseases.

Reduced Emotional and Financial Burden: By selecting genetically healthy embryos, PGT reduces the emotional toll and financial burden associated with multiple IVF cycles, miscarriages, and caring for children with severe genetic conditions.

Ethical Considerations: PGT allows couples to avoid the difficult decisions and moral dilemmas that can arise when faced with the prospect of having a child with a debilitating genetic condition, promoting ethical choices in family planning.

Improved IVF Cost-Effectiveness: PGT can make IVF more cost-effective in the long run by increasing the chances of a successful pregnancy in the first cycle, reducing the need for repeated and costly IVF attempts.

Personalized Medicine: PGT contributes to the emerging field of personalized medicine by tailoring embryo selection to the specific genetic profile of each couple, optimizing the chances of a successful pregnancy.

Expanded Access to Fertility Treatments: As PGT technology advances and becomes more accessible, it opens up opportunities for a wider range of couples and individuals to pursue assisted reproductive technologies and fulfill their desire for parenthood.

In summary, the Preimplantation Genetic Testing market offers numerous advantages, ranging from improved reproductive outcomes and disease prevention to enhanced family planning and ethical considerations, ultimately providing hope and options for individuals and couples seeking to start or expand their families.

Related Reports:

CRO Services Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Digital PCR Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Ultrasound Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Next Generation Sequencing Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/preimplantation-genetic-testing-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/preimplantation-genetic-testing.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets