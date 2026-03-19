Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market to Reach US$ 1,081.9 Million by 2033 Amid Rising IVF Adoption and Technological Innovation - Persistence Market Research

LONDON, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global preimplantation genetic testing market is growing steadily, valued at around US$ 598.4 million in 2026 and projected to reach US$ 1,081.9 million by 2033, with a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period. This growth comes from increasing infertility rates, advances in genetic analysis technologies, and heightened awareness about hereditary diseases among prospective parents. Preimplantation genetic tests provide crucial insights that guide embryo selection, helping improve pregnancy outcomes and reducing miscarriage risks. Market dynamics show continued technological progress and expanding access to fertility care, supporting broader adoption worldwide.

Key Highlights

The global preimplantation genetic testing market is projected to reach US$ 1,081.9 Mn by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

Rising infertility rates and increasing maternal age are primary growth drivers, significantly boosting IVF and PGT adoption worldwide.

Kits dominate the product segment, accounting for over 55% market share in 2026, supported by standardized workflows and automation compatibility.

North America leads the market, driven by advanced IVF infrastructure and strong clinical adoption.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth, fueled by expanding fertility clinics and supportive healthcare policies in China and India.

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Rising Infertility and Advanced Maternal Age Boost Market Growth

Globally, delayed childbearing has increased infertility rates, heightening demand for assisted reproductive technologies (ART) including IVF. In England and Wales, the average age of first-time mothers rose from 23 in 1970 to 29 in 2020, while IVF procedures accounted for over 99% of ART cycles. In the U.S., around 16.6% of IVF cycles now involve PGT to screen embryos for chromosomal abnormalities, mitigating genetic risks. This trend fuels demand for reliable testing, with clinics adopting NGS and advanced embryo biopsy techniques to enhance accuracy and treatment outcomes. Rising awareness of hereditary conditions and regulatory frameworks in countries such as India under the PCPNDT Act further support market expansion. Fertility clinics increasingly integrate PGT into standard IVF protocols, enabling couples to make informed decisions and achieve higher live birth rates.

Technological Innovations and Automation Improve IVF Outcomes

Advancements in genetic technologies, such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and AI-assisted embryo assessment, are transforming the PGT market. NGS offers comprehensive chromosome screening, boosting clinical pregnancy rates from 45.6% to 54.4% and live birth rates from 30.9% to 52.1% in studies of advanced maternal age patients. AI-driven image analysis predicts embryo viability with high accuracy, reducing diagnostic errors. Non-invasive PGT methods using cell-free DNA further minimize embryo damage while maintaining precision. Automation and integrated lab platforms streamline workflows, enhancing efficiency and reducing turnaround times. Clinics in North America and Europe are investing in digitalized PGT solutions, enabling personalized IVF treatments and improving patient outcomes.

Key Highlight: AI-Enabled PGT Advancements by CooperSurgical and Igenomix

A notable development in the Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) market is the advancement of AI-integrated genetic screening platforms by CooperSurgical and Igenomix. CooperSurgical's PGTai℠ Technology Platform applies artificial intelligence and machine-learning algorithms to embryo biopsy data, supporting enhanced interpretation of PGT-A results. Meanwhile, Igenomix offers Smart PGT-A and Smart PGT-A Plus, which incorporate predictive algorithms to provide deeper chromosomal analysis and embryo assessment. These innovations aim to improve embryo selection processes and support informed clinical decision-making in IVF treatments.

CooperSurgical brings extensive expertise in IVF laboratory technologies and reproductive solutions, while Igenomix contributes advanced genetic testing capabilities and bioinformatic analysis. Igenomix operates as part of the Vitrolife Group, strengthening its integration of genetics and embryology solutions. Both companies emphasize accuracy, data-driven insights, and workflow efficiency within fertility clinics. Their platforms are designed to provide reliable, standardized genetic reporting while supporting embryologists with AI-backed interpretation tools.

These advancements address key challenges in IVF, including embryo selection uncertainty and variability in genetic result interpretation. By incorporating algorithm-based analysis, the technologies aim to enhance consistency, reduce subjectivity, and streamline laboratory operations. The integration of AI into PGT workflows reflects a broader industry shift toward precision-guided reproductive medicine and data-supported embryo viability assessment.

This signals accelerating adoption of AI-driven reproductive genetics solutions. Fertility clinics are increasingly prioritizing platforms that combine laboratory automation, genetic analytics, and predictive modeling. The growing use of AI-enabled PGT technologies sets a competitive benchmark in the market, encouraging further innovation focused on clinical accuracy, operational efficiency, and improved patient outcomes.

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Segmentation Insights: Kits Segment Emerge as the Cornerstone of Growth

Kits lead the preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) market, supported by their standardized workflow, pre-validated reagents, and compatibility with next-generation sequencing platforms. Their pre-validated reagents and optimized protocols reduce human error and minimize reliance on highly specialized expertise, supporting wider adoption across fertility clinics. Their compatibility with automated systems and growing availability across advanced and emerging healthcare markets continue to strengthen segment growth. Recent developments around workflow optimization and integrated testing solutions further reinforce the strategic importance of kits within the PGT landscape.

Regional Insights: North America Leads Global PGT Adoption While Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Innovation Hub

North America dominates the global preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) market, accounting for the largest revenue share, led by the strong performance of the U.S. market. Growth across the region is supported by advanced IVF infrastructure, high clinical adoption of genetic screening, favorable reimbursement frameworks, and substantial investment in genomics research. The presence of leading fertility networks and diagnostic innovators such as CooperSurgical strengthens technological advancement and commercial scalability. Rising maternal age and increasing prevalence of inherited disorders further sustain demand for early embryo screening. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific represents the fastest-growing region, driven by expanding access to fertility treatments, rising awareness of assisted reproductive technologies, and supportive government initiatives in China, India, and Japan. Rapid urbanization, healthcare infrastructure upgrades, and the emergence of cost-effective regional kit manufacturers are improving affordability, positioning Asia Pacific as a high-potential growth engine for the PGT market through 2033.

Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players include CooperSurgical, Igenomix, Illumina, Fulgent Genetics, and Natera.

CooperSurgical focuses on AI-integrated IVF solutions, enhancing procedural efficiency.

Igenomix invests in automated genetic analysis platforms to expand clinic reach globally.

Illumina emphasizes NGS-based PGT kits, enhancing test accuracy and throughput.

Fulgent Genetics targets personalized IVF testing with rapid-result services.

Natera develops non-invasive PGT solutions, minimizing embryo risk while ensuring precision.

Strategies across the market emphasize digital integration, personalized medicine, automation, and partnerships with fertility clinics to capture growing demand.

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Market Segmentation

By Product

Kits

Reagents and Consumables

By Technology

Next-Generation Sequencing

Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Single-Nucleotide Polymorphism

Comparative Genomic Hybridization

By Application

Aneuploidy

X-Linked Disorders

Structural Chromosomal Abnormalities

Single Gene Disorders

Gender Identification

HLA Typing for Stem Cell Transplants

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals

Fertility Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutions

Others

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