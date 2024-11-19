Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Set to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2031, Driven by Advances in Genetic Screening and Growing IVF Demand: Market Research Intellect

The growth of the Preimplantation Genetic Testing market is driven by increasing demand for in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments and rising awareness of genetic disorders. Technological advancements in genetic screening are enhancing the accuracy of detecting chromosomal abnormalities, boosting the adoption of PGT. Additionally, growing acceptance of IVF procedures and the desire to minimize the risk of inherited diseases among parents are further contributing to market expansion.

LEWES, Del., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Preimplantation Genetic Testing market is projected to grow from approximately USD 0.67 billion in 2024 to USD 1.2 billion by 2031, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 8%. This growth is driven by increasing demand for IVF procedures, advancements in genetic testing technologies, and rising awareness of hereditary genetic disorders.

Scope Of The Report

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2020-2031 BASE YEAR 2023 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2020-2023 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, CooperSurgical, Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer, Inc., Natera, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Oxford Gene Technology, Yikon Genomics, and Invitae Corporation SEGMENTS COVERED By Type, By Application And By Geography CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent to up to 4 analyst working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Overview

1. Market Definition and Scope

Preimplantation Genetic Testing is a screening procedure used in conjunction with in vitro fertilization (IVF) to assess embryos for genetic abnormalities before implantation. The primary aim is to identify chromosomal disorders, single gene mutations, and inherited diseases that could lead to miscarriage or birth defects. As demand for assisted reproductive technologies (ART) grows, PGT is becoming a crucial component of IVF procedures globally. The increasing focus on reproductive health, coupled with advanced screening technologies, is expanding the scope of the PGT market. This testing is especially important for individuals with a history of genetic disorders or infertility issues. With rising awareness about genetic health, the market is experiencing strong demand from both developed and developing countries, shaping its growth trajectory from 2024 to 2031.

2. Market Size and Growth Projections

The PGT market is poised for steady growth over the forecast period, with projections indicating a rise from USD 675 million in 2024 to USD 1.2 billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 8%. Factors such as advancements in genetic screening technologies, rising demand for IVF procedures, and increasing awareness of genetic conditions contribute to this growth. Additionally, government support for reproductive health and fertility treatments is encouraging the use of PGT. As healthcare infrastructure improves in emerging economies, the adoption of PGT is expected to rise. The growing number of fertility clinics and specialists further amplifies market expansion, particularly in regions with low birth rates or high infertility cases.

3. Key Market Drivers

The primary drivers for the growth of the PGT market include the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, rising demand for IVF treatments, and the development of more advanced, accurate screening technologies. Couples seeking to avoid passing on genetic disorders to their offspring are turning to PGT as a reliable option. Additionally, the rising maternal age in many countries, particularly in developed regions, has led to higher demand for IVF and PGT as fertility treatments. Technological innovations, such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and polymerase chain reaction (PCR), are enhancing PGT's ability to detect genetic abnormalities, contributing to its widespread adoption. Growing awareness and social acceptance of fertility treatments also play a crucial role in driving market expansion.

4. Challenges Facing the Market

Despite significant growth, the PGT market faces challenges such as high costs and regulatory complexities in some regions. The affordability of IVF and PGT remains a concern, particularly in low- to middle-income countries where healthcare costs can be prohibitive. The lack of comprehensive insurance coverage for these treatments further limits accessibility. Ethical concerns surrounding embryo manipulation and genetic testing also pose regulatory hurdles in various countries, creating barriers to market growth. Additionally, the lack of skilled professionals to carry out these procedures in certain areas can impede adoption rates. Addressing these challenges is essential to sustaining market growth and ensuring broader access to these crucial reproductive technologies.

5. Technological Advancements

Technological advancements play a pivotal role in the evolution of the PGT market. Innovations in genetic screening, such as next-generation sequencing (NGS), have enhanced the accuracy and speed of detecting chromosomal abnormalities and single gene mutations. Advances in polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology and comparative genomic hybridization (CGH) have further refined the screening process. These technological breakthroughs allow for more comprehensive genetic analysis, improving the success rates of IVF procedures and minimizing the risks of miscarriage or genetic diseases. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning is also emerging as a tool to improve data analysis, optimize embryo selection, and enhance overall treatment outcomes in reproductive medicine.

6. Regional Market Insights

The Preimplantation Genetic Testing market is experiencing significant growth across various regions, with North America leading in market share due to the widespread use of IVF and PGT. The U.S., in particular, benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure and supportive regulations that promote fertility treatments. Europe follows closely, with countries like the U.K., France, and Germany showing strong adoption rates driven by increasing awareness of genetic health. In the Asia-Pacific region, countries like China, Japan, and India are witnessing rapid growth due to a rising focus on reproductive health, improving healthcare systems, and a growing population of women opting for fertility treatments. Emerging markets in Latin America and the Middle East are also contributing to global growth as fertility clinics expand their services.

7. Competitive Landscape

The PGT market is characterized by the presence of both established players and new entrants, each contributing to market innovation and growth. Key players include Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, CooperSurgical, and Agilent Technologies, all of which offer advanced genetic testing solutions for fertility clinics. These companies are investing heavily in research and development to enhance the accuracy and affordability of their testing platforms. Collaborations with fertility clinics and IVF centers further strengthen their market presence. Start-ups focusing on specific genetic screening technologies are also entering the market, driving competition and innovation. The market is highly competitive, with companies striving to offer more accurate, cost-effective solutions to cater to the growing demand for PGT.

8. Future Market Outlook

The future of the Preimplantation Genetic Testing market looks promising, with continued advancements in genetic screening technologies and a growing global acceptance of fertility treatments. The increasing trend of delayed childbearing, particularly in developed countries, is expected to fuel demand for IVF and PGT. As healthcare infrastructure improves in emerging economies, the accessibility and affordability of these treatments are likely to increase, contributing to market expansion. Furthermore, ongoing research into genetic conditions and the development of new diagnostic tools will continue to shape the market's future. The ethical landscape surrounding genetic testing will also evolve, with governments and regulatory bodies working to balance innovation with ethical considerations.

Geographic Dominance:

Geographically, North America holds a dominant position in the Preimplantation Genetic Testing market, primarily driven by the high prevalence of IVF procedures, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and strong regulatory support. The U.S. is the largest contributor in this region, with widespread awareness of genetic testing and access to cutting-edge fertility treatments. Europe follows closely, with countries like the U.K., France, and Germany leading in IVF and PGT adoption due to favorable healthcare policies and rising demand for reproductive health solutions. The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth, with increasing awareness of fertility treatments and improvements in healthcare systems, especially in countries like China, Japan, and India. These nations are expanding access to IVF clinics and incorporating advanced genetic testing technologies. Emerging markets in Latin America and the Middle East are also contributing to the global market expansion, as more fertility clinics open and awareness of PGT grows in these regions.

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Key players shaping the future of the Preimplantation Genetic Testing market include Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, CooperSurgical, Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer, Inc., Natera, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Oxford Gene Technology, Yikon Genomics, and Invitae Corporation.

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Segment Analysis

The Preimplantation Genetic Testing market is segmented based on By Type, By Application and Geography, offering a comprehensive analysis of the industry.

By Type

PGT for Aneuploidy (PGT-A) : This type of testing focuses on identifying embryos with abnormal chromosome numbers, which can lead to implantation failure or miscarriage. PGT-A helps in selecting chromosomally normal embryos, thereby improving the success rates of in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures.

: This type of testing focuses on identifying embryos with abnormal chromosome numbers, which can lead to implantation failure or miscarriage. PGT-A helps in selecting chromosomally normal embryos, thereby improving the success rates of in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures. PGT for Monogenic/Single Gene Disorders (PGT-M) : This testing is designed to screen for specific genetic disorders caused by mutations in single genes. Couples with a known risk of passing on genetic conditions, such as cystic fibrosis or Huntington's disease, can use PGT-M to select embryos free of these disorders.

: This testing is designed to screen for specific genetic disorders caused by mutations in single genes. Couples with a known risk of passing on genetic conditions, such as cystic fibrosis or disease, can use PGT-M to select embryos free of these disorders. PGT for Chromosomal Structural Rearrangements (PGT-SR): PGT-SR is utilized to detect structural abnormalities in chromosomes, such as translocations or inversions. This testing is particularly relevant for individuals with a history of miscarriage or those who are carriers of chromosomal rearrangements, ensuring the selection of healthy embryos.

By Application

Fertility Clinics : Fertility clinics are the primary setting for PGT procedures, where patients undergo IVF and genetic testing. The increasing number of fertility clinics worldwide, along with advancements in reproductive technologies, drives demand for PGT services in this sector.

: Fertility clinics are the primary setting for PGT procedures, where patients undergo IVF and genetic testing. The increasing number of fertility clinics worldwide, along with advancements in reproductive technologies, drives demand for PGT services in this sector. Hospitals : Hospitals, particularly those with specialized reproductive medicine departments, also offer PGT services. They provide comprehensive care for patients undergoing IVF and can facilitate access to genetic counseling and testing, contributing to the growth of the PGT market.

: Hospitals, particularly those with specialized reproductive medicine departments, also offer PGT services. They provide comprehensive care for patients undergoing IVF and can facilitate access to genetic counseling and testing, contributing to the growth of the PGT market. Research Laboratories: Research laboratories play a critical role in developing and validating new PGT technologies and methodologies. These labs contribute to the advancement of genetic testing techniques, fostering innovation and improving the overall effectiveness of PGT.

By Geography

North America : North America , particularly the United States , leads the PGT market due to a high prevalence of IVF procedures, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and strong regulatory support. Increased awareness of genetic disorders further drives market growth in this region.

: , particularly , leads the PGT market due to a high prevalence of IVF procedures, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and strong regulatory support. Increased awareness of genetic disorders further drives market growth in this region. Europe : Europe follows closely, with countries like the U.K., France , and Germany demonstrating strong adoption rates of PGT. Favorable healthcare policies and rising demand for reproductive health solutions contribute to market expansion across the continent.

: follows closely, with countries like the U.K., , and demonstrating strong adoption rates of PGT. Favorable healthcare policies and rising demand for reproductive health solutions contribute to market expansion across the continent. Asia-Pacific : The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth in the PGT market, driven by rising awareness of fertility treatments and improving healthcare systems. Countries like China , Japan , and India are expanding access to IVF clinics and incorporating advanced genetic testing technologies.

: The region is witnessing rapid growth in the PGT market, driven by rising awareness of fertility treatments and improving healthcare systems. Countries like , , and are expanding access to IVF clinics and incorporating advanced genetic testing technologies. Latin America : Emerging markets in Latin America are gradually increasing their adoption of PGT services as more fertility clinics open and awareness of reproductive health grows. This region is expected to contribute to the global market expansion in the coming years.

: Emerging markets in are gradually increasing their adoption of PGT services as more fertility clinics open and awareness of reproductive health grows. This region is expected to contribute to the global market expansion in the coming years. Middle East & Africa : The Middle East and Africa are also seeing a rise in the PGT market, primarily due to increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure and a growing focus on reproductive health solutions. Fertility clinics in urban areas are becoming more prevalent, enhancing access to PGT services.

Internet, Communication and Technology:

The Preimplantation Genetic Testing market is increasingly influenced by advancements in Internet, Communication, and Technology (ICT). The integration of telemedicine and online consultation services enables patients to access fertility specialists and genetic counselors remotely, making PGT services more accessible, particularly in underserved areas. Additionally, the use of advanced genetic sequencing technologies, facilitated by cloud computing and big data analytics, enhances the accuracy and speed of genetic testing processes. Mobile applications are also emerging, allowing patients to track their IVF journeys and access educational resources about PGT. Furthermore, online platforms for patient education and community support are fostering greater awareness of genetic testing options. Social media campaigns are increasingly used to promote awareness and share success stories related to PGT, thereby encouraging more couples to consider genetic screening. Overall, the interplay of ICT in the PGT market is enhancing patient engagement, streamlining processes, and driving market growth.

