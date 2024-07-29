Prefilled Syringes Market worth $13.1 billion by 2030 driven by Rising Chronic Illness Rates | MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=16618331

Browse in-depth TOC on "Prefilled Syringes Market"

243 - Tables

59 - Figures

292 - Pages

BD (US): Leader in Medical Technology and Drug Delivery Systems

BD stands out as a prominent player in medical technology, specializing in the production and sale of medical devices, reagents, and instruments. The company's diverse portfolio includes syringes and pen needles, intravenous catheters, infusion pumps, automated medication dispensing systems, pre-fillable drug delivery systems, and respiratory equipment. BD operates through three main segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment encompasses Medication Delivery Solutions, Medication Management Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Systems. With operations in over 190 countries and 70 manufacturing locations, BD's extensive global reach and robust infrastructure support its position as a leading innovator in the healthcare sector.

Gerresheimer AG (Germany): Leader in Medicine Packaging and Drug Delivery Devices

Gerresheimer AG excels in medicine packaging and drug delivery solutions, offering a comprehensive range of products for the pharmaceutical, healthcare, biotechnology, and well-being sectors. The company's operations are divided into three segments: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. Gerresheimer's global presence includes over 40 manufacturing facilities across Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. Notable subsidiaries include Gerresheimer Querétaro S.A. (Mexico), Gerresheimer Glass Inc. (US), and Kimble Chase (US). The company's innovative approach to secure and efficient medication administration reinforces its leadership in the industry.

Schott AG (Germany): Specialist in Specialty Glass Materials and Drug Packaging

Schott AG, a subsidiary of Carl Zeiss Stiftung AG, is a technology group known for its expertise in specialty glass materials and glass-ceramics. The company's Pharma business unit, within the Precision Materials segment, focuses on syringes, vials, ampoules, and cartridges. Schott operates manufacturing sites and sales offices in 33 countries, spanning Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and South America. The company's broad portfolio and global operational footprint highlight its significant role in advancing drug packaging solutions and specialty materials.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=16618331

Product Segmentation: Conventional Prefilled Syringes Lead the Market

The prefilled syringe market is categorized into conventional prefilled syringes and safety prefilled syringes. In 2023, conventional prefilled syringes held the largest market share. This dominance is attributed to their widespread use, cost-effectiveness, and established reliability. Conventional prefilled syringes, which are preloaded with medication, offer key benefits including reduced medication errors, improved dosing accuracy, and enhanced patient safety. Their convenience for healthcare professionals and patients, coupled with the rising prevalence of chronic diseases requiring regular injections, further drives their market leadership. Additionally, innovations in syringe materials and manufacturing technologies have enhanced the safety and usability of conventional prefilled syringes.

Material Segmentation: Glass Prefilled Syringes Dominate

The market for prefilled syringes is divided into glass prefilled syringes and plastic prefilled syringes. In 2023, glass prefilled syringes led the market due to their superior chemical compatibility, which ensures drug stability and efficacy by minimizing interactions with pharmaceutical drugs. Glass syringes' excellent barrier properties prevent oxygen and moisture from affecting the medication, preserving its integrity. Their robust and inert nature makes them resistant to breakage and contamination, offering enhanced safety and reliability. The well-established manufacturing processes for glass syringes contribute to their widespread adoption and consistent quality.

Design Segmentation: Single-Chamber Prefilled Syringes Lead

The prefilled syringe market is segmented into single-chamber, dual-chamber, and customized prefilled syringes. In 2023, single-chamber prefilled syringes emerged as the dominant segment. This is due to their ease of use, enhanced patient safety, and reduced risk of medication errors. Single-chamber syringes, which come preloaded with a precise dose of medication, minimize manual preparation and decrease contamination risks. Their reliability and convenience make them preferred for administering vaccines, biologics, and emergency medications. The trend towards self-administration and the demand for advanced drug delivery systems further support the growing adoption of single-chamber prefilled syringes.

Application Segmentation: Cancer Leads the Market

The prefilled syringe market is divided by application into diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, anaphylaxis, cancer, thrombosis, ophthalmology, and others. In 2023, the cancer segment is projected to hold the largest market share. This is driven by the increasing global prevalence of cancer, which requires frequent and precise administration of injectable medications. Prefilled syringes offer significant advantages such as reducing dosage errors, minimizing contamination, and enhancing patient safety, which are crucial in oncology treatments. The growing use of biologics and biosimilars in cancer therapy further boosts the demand for prefilled syringes.

Regional Insights: North America Holds the Largest Share

The global prefilled syringe market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2023, North America accounted for the largest market share. This is due to the region's advanced healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing adoption of advanced drug delivery systems. Strong regulatory support, high patient awareness, and significant investments in R&D by pharmaceutical companies also contribute to North America's dominant position. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the highest CAGR, driven by rising healthcare expenditure, growing awareness of advanced medical technologies, and an expanding biopharmaceutical industry.

For more information, Inquire Now

Related Reports:

Injectable Drug Delivery Market

Fill Finish Manufacturing Market

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market

Topical Drug Delivery Market

Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market

Get access to the latest updates on Prefilled Syringes Companies and Prefilled Syringes Market Share

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg