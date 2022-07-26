Prefilled Syringes Market to exceed value of US$ 35.7 Bn by 2031, TMR Study

Increasing adoption of risk-free and dependable prefilled insulin syringes by patients of type 1 diabetes leads to swelling demand

Key technological advancements of introduction of needlestick safety-equipped devices and multi-chamber syringes to amplify prefilled syringes market growth

WILMINGTON, Del., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The prefilled syringes market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.1% for the forecast period from 2022 to 2031. Factors such as growing home medical care, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increase in use of injectable medications, and advantages over conventional vials are fuelling the growth of prefilled syringes market.

Emergence of prefilled syringe as one of the most convenient drug delivery methods underpins transformation of the self-medical care scenario. Introduction of sterile, prefilled syringes that allows safe self-administration of injectable drugs without the need for hospitalization to sway prefilled syringes market outlook. Furthermore, product advancement wherein pen injectors and autoinjectors are integrated with prefilled syringes for patient convenience to accentuate demand.

Demand for self-injection devices such as saline syringes that offer convenience and safety for the rising prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases is expected to influence the prefilled syringes market size in the future. For example, prevalence of diabetes is estimated to increase to 700 million by 2045 from 466 million in 2019, which will create sizeable demand for prefilled syringes.

Critical advantages to store medication, promote self-administration, mitigate risk of misuse, and reduce waste label prefilled syringes as best method to store medication. These attributes are beneficial for patients, healthcare practitioners, and manufacturers alike.

Prefilled Syringes Market – Key Findings of the Report

High prevalence of chronic diseases such as type 1 diabetes that requires insulin to be administered intravenously on a regular basis boosts demand for prefilled syringes

Prolonged ravage of COVID-19 expanded scope of prefilled syringes for treatment purposes. In September 2021 , a U.S. based medical technology company demonstrated the compatibility of glass prefilled syringes for use with mRNA COVID-19 vaccine shots that require ultralow temperature storage.

, a U.S. based medical technology company demonstrated the compatibility of glass prefilled syringes for use with mRNA COVID-19 vaccine shots that require ultralow temperature storage. Increasing adoption of dependable and risk-free methods of self-injection from diabetics underpins massive revenue potential in prefilled syringes market. For instance, NovoLog FlexPen prefilled syringe is a fast acting insulin that improves blood sugar in adults and children with diabetes mellitus.

Significant technological advancements in the syringe industry such as introduction of needlestick safety-equipped devices, multi-chamber syringes, and advanced lubrication technology to strengthen demand

Safety syringes product type is projected to hold the leading 77% prefilled syringes market share by 2031. Product feature of removable or permanently connected needles as well as internal safety device account for dominance of safety syringes. Demand for safety prefilled syringes from hospitals, diagnostic centers, and general practitioners for drug delivery to soar due to advantages of less overfill and better safety to patients

Single-chamber prefilled syringe segment equipped with next-gen technology that transfers critical patient information of time of injection of drug to health caregiver substantiates its dominance

North America stood at the forefront of the prefilled syringes market in 2021. Increase in R&D in research labs and pharmaceutical companies, and government-led vaccination programs fuel the prefilled syringes market of the region

Prefilled Syringes Market – Growth Drivers

Critical advantage of convenient and safe self-administration of injectable drugs for patients of chronic diseases propels prefilled syringes market

Design and functional features to reduce overfill waste, mitigate the risk of misuse, and promote self-administration accentuates demand for prefilled syringes

Prefilled Syringes Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the prefilled syringes market are;

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Elcam Medical

Nipro Corporation

Terumo Corporation

Weigao Group

Baxter International Inc.

Catalent Inc.

Gerresheimer AG

SCHOTT AG

Vetter Pharma

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

The prefilled syringes market is segmented as follows;

Prefilled Syringes Market, by Type

Safety Syringes

Conventional Syringes

Prefilled Syringes Market, by Design

Single Chamber

Dual Chamber

Multiple Chamber

Prefilled Syringes Market, by Material

Glass

Plastic

Prefilled Syringes Market, by Application

Chronic Disease Treatment Syringe

Vaccine Syringes

Acute Care and Specialty Syringes

Others

Prefilled Syringes Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores

E-commerce

Prefilled Syringes Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

