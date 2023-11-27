Preem invests an additional SEK 5.5 billion into the refinery transition - becoming a leading player in renewable aviation fuel in Europe

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Preem's Board of Directors has decided to invest approximately SEK 5.5 billion to repurpose the existing refinery in Lysekil. The investment represents an important milestone on Preem's transition journey, as the company is phasing out fossil production in favour of renewable fuels for road and air transport.

The investment enables Preem to become the largest producer of renewable aviation fuel in Northern Europe, and one of the largest producers of renewable fuels for road transportation. The reconstruction of the facilities will begin in 2024 and is planned to be completed in 2027 and is expected to provide Preem with an additional 1.2 million cubic meters of renewable production capacity. This can be compared to the current total capacity of about 530,000 cubic meters per year. At the same time, Preem is reducing its fossil fuel production capacity by the corresponding amount. In total, the investment enables a reduction in annual fossil emissions at the user level by 2-3 million tons of CO2 e , and 200,000 tons of CO2 e locally at the refinery in Lysekil.

"We are thrilled that Preem has committed to one of the most substantial climate investments in Sweden. The demand for sustainable aviation fuels is rapidly increasing, and we are already in discussions with several major airlines. Both increased awareness and EU regulations drive the market. Through this investment, we are also positioning Sweden as one of the most important producers of sustainable aviation fuels in Europe," says Magnus Heimburg, CEO.

The investment decision involves Preem's reconstruction of the so-called IsoCracker plant (ICR) at the refinery in Lysekil. Currently used for diesel production, following the reconstruction, the plant will shift its focus to producing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel (HVO).

"With this investment, Preem takes another crucial step in the transition from fossil to renewable production," Magnus Heimburg continues.

The investment is the second in a series of large-scale projects that expand Preem's total renewable production capacity to approximately 2.5 million cubic meters annually. The first, the Synsat project, is ongoing and is expected to be completed in 2024, with a renewable production capacity of approximately 1 million cubic meters. In total, the two investments amount to approximately SEK 10 billion. The projects serve as the foundation for Preem's long-term production target of about 5 million cubic meters of renewable fuels and the establishment of a climate-neutral value chain by 2035.

"By repurposing existing facilities, we are leveraging the operations and infrastructure already built at and around the refinery. This is by far the most sustainable strategy for our company to contribute both economically and environmentally to the transition," concludes Magnus Heimburg.

The investment enhances the competitiveness of Preem's refinery in Lysekil, aligning it with future market conditions and demand. Throughout the reconstruction, a significant number of contractors are expected to come to Lysekil, positively impacting the local business community during the construction period.

Preem aims to execute the investment amounting to approximately SEK 5.5 billion by leveraging a combination of own and external capital.

The environmental permit process is ongoing, and the Land and Environment Court is expected to decide on the matter in the late spring of 2024.

PREEM is Sweden's largest fuel company. Preem's refineries in Gothenburg and Lysekil account for about 80 percent of the Swedish refinery capacity and about 40 percent of the Nordic capacity. Together, they have a total refining capacity of over 18 million cubic meters per year. Our vision is to lead the transition toward a sustainable society. By 2035, Preem has set a goal to produce 5 million cubic meters of renewable fuels, and to achieve climate neutrality across the entire value chain.

