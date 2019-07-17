Predictive Maintenance Market to Reach a Market Size of $12.7 Billion by 2025 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global Predictive Maintenance Market, published by KBV research, The Global Predictive Maintenance Market size is expected to reach $12.7 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 28.4% CAGR during the forecast period. Predictive maintenance is built on the four pillars of digitalization: value creation, automation, digital data, and interconnectivity. With the continuous measuring of data that is provided by a team of sensors and further evaluating the relevant parameters, it thus forecasts the remaining performance life of the machine, components, and whole asset parks.

The North America market dominated the Global Predictive Maintenance Integrated Market by Region 2018, growing at a CAGR of 25 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 25.5% during (2019 - 2025). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 29% during (2019 - 2025). In APAC, the highest growth rate attributes to the huge investments done by public and private sectors in enhancing their maintenance solutions, which results in an increase in demand for predictive maintenance solutions that are used in automating the maintenance and plant safety process.

The Large Enterprises market dominated the Global Predictive Maintenance Market by Organization Size 2018, growing at a CAGR of 27.6 % during the forecast period. The Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 30.6% during (2019 - 2025).

The Government & Defense market dominated the Global Predictive Maintenance Market by End User 2018, growing at a CAGR of 26.9 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare & Life Sciences market is expected to witness a CAGR of 30.2% during (2019 - 2025). The Energy & Utilities market is expected to witness a CAGR of 29.7% during (2019 - 2025). The utilities and energy segment is the wildest growing segment in the predictive maintenance market because of the growing demand of power-usage analytics applications. Additionally, The Media & Telecom market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 31.9% during (2019 - 2025).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Software AG, Schneider Electric SE, General Electric (GE), Hitachi, Ltd., PTC, Inc., TIBCO Software, Inc. and Uptake Technologies, Inc.

Global Predictive Maintenance Market Segmentation

By Component

Solution

Integrated



Standalone

Services

Integration & Deployment



Advisory & Consulting



Support & Maintenance

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Deployment Mode

On Premise

Cloud

By End User

Government & Defense

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Energy & Utilities

Media & Telecom

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Others

By Geography

North America

US



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Russia



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Singapore



Malaysia



Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Argentina



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Nigeria



Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Software AG

Schneider Electric SE

General Electric (GE)

Hitachi, Ltd.

PTC, Inc.

TIBCO software Inc.

Uptake Technologies, Inc.

