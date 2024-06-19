Prediabetes Market is Projected to Boost at a Moderate Growth Rate by 2034, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies - Novo Nordisk, Aphaia Pharma, HighTide Biopharma Pty Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Corcept Therapeutics

There is a huge unmet need in the prediabetes market for approved therapies since their effective treatment and management can lead to the prevention of diabetes. There are no US FDA-approved drugs available for the treatment of prediabetes. Companies like Novo Nordisk (semaglutide) and Aphaia Pharma (APH-012) are engaged in developing therapies for the treatment of prediabetes.

Key Takeaways from the Prediabetes Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for prediabetes is expected to grow significantly by 2034.

As per DelveIsight assessment, 70.5% of prediabetes cases are found in the 25–44 age group, while 40% and 51% of diabetes cases are found in 25–44 and 45–60 aged individuals, respectively.

of prediabetes cases are found in the 25–44 age group, while of diabetes cases are found in 25–44 and 45–60 aged individuals, respectively. Leading prediabetes companies such as Novo Nordisk, Aphaia Pharma, HighTide Biopharma Pty Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Corcept Therapeutics , and others are developing novel prediabetes drugs that can be available in the prediabetes market in the coming years.

, and others are developing novel prediabetes drugs that can be available in the prediabetes market in the coming years. The promising prediabetes therapies in the pipeline include Semaglutide, APH-012, HTD1801, Tirzepatide, and Relacorilant, among others.

among others. In May 2024 , Novo Nordisk presented the Phase III trial (STEP 10) results of semaglutide in subjects with obesity and prediabetes at the 31st European Congress on Obesity (ECO). The results demonstrated that semaglutide 2.4 mg provided a superior reduction vs placebo in body weight and reversion to normoglycaemia in participants with obesity and prediabetes.

Prediabetes Overview

Prediabetes is a condition characterized by blood sugar levels that are higher than normal but not yet high enough to be diagnosed as type 2 diabetes. It serves as a critical warning sign and a window of opportunity for individuals to take steps to prevent the progression to diabetes. The primary causes of prediabetes include insulin resistance, where the body's cells do not respond effectively to insulin, and the pancreas's inability to produce enough insulin to manage blood sugar levels. Risk factors for developing prediabetes include being overweight, having a sedentary lifestyle, poor dietary habits, a family history of diabetes, and certain health conditions like hypertension and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

Symptoms of prediabetes are often subtle or non-existent, making it difficult for individuals to recognize the condition. However, some people may experience signs such as increased thirst, frequent urination, fatigue, and blurred vision. Despite the lack of pronounced symptoms, it is crucial to diagnose prediabetes early through appropriate testing. Diagnosis typically involves a fasting plasma glucose test, an oral glucose tolerance test, or an HbA1c test, which measures average blood sugar levels over the past two to three months. Detecting prediabetes early allows for timely lifestyle interventions, including weight loss, increased physical activity, and dietary changes, which can significantly reduce the risk of progressing to type 2 diabetes and improve overall health.

Prediabetes Epidemiology Segmentation

The prediabetes epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current prediabetes patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The prediabetes market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Prediabetes

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Prediabetes

Age-specific Cases of Prediabetes

Gender-specific Cases of Prediabetes

Treated Cases of Prediabetes

Prediabetes Treatment Market

In addition to adopting a healthy lifestyle, individuals with prediabetes may benefit from various medications aimed at improving insulin function and reducing Impaired Glucose Tolerance (IGT), thereby hindering the progression to type 2 diabetes. Currently, there are no specific treatments for prediabetes; however, medications approved for T2D treatment, such as metformin, thiazolidinediones, GLP-1 analogs, DPP-IV inhibitors, and alpha-glucosidase inhibitors, are commonly utilized.

Metformin functions as an antihyperglycemic agent, enhancing glucose tolerance in individuals with prediabetes or type 2 diabetes by reducing both baseline and after-meal blood sugar levels. It's occasionally prescribed off-label. Metformin achieves this by reducing liver glucose production, intestinal glucose absorption, and by enhancing insulin sensitivity, promoting the uptake and utilization of glucose in peripheral tissues. Another class of medications used for managing these conditions includes orally consumed GLP-1 analogs, which provoke a two- to three-fold increase in plasma insulin response compared to intravenous glucose-induced hyperglycemia. Commonly prescribed GLP-1 receptor agonists such as liraglutide and exenatide are often recommended for individuals with elevated insulin levels (insulin resistance) or those on the brink of developing diabetes.

Subsequently, DPP-IV inhibitors like vildagliptin act by binding covalently to the catalytic site of DPP-4, resulting in prolonged enzyme inhibition. Lastly, alpha-glucosidase inhibitors, known colloquially as starch blockers, are antidiabetic agents that assist in lowering blood glucose levels after meals. Unlike many other diabetes medications, they do not directly impact insulin secretion or sensitivity. Instead, they work by slowing down the breakdown of carbohydrates present in starchy foods. Commonly prescribed alpha-glucosidase inhibitors for managing prediabetes and T2D include acarbose, miglitol, voglibose, among others.

Prediabetes Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

The pipeline of prediabetes is not so robust and lacks essential key players. Some of the emerging therapies include semaglutide (Novo Nordisk), APH-012 (Aphaia Pharma), and others.

Novo Nordisk is exploring the effects of a 2.4 mg subcutaneous injection of semaglutide in individuals with obesity and prediabetes. This compound functions as a GLP-1 receptor agonist, operating through various mechanisms such as increasing insulin secretion in response to glucose levels, inhibiting glucagon release, and reducing hepatic gluconeogenesis. These actions lead to a decrease in both fasting and postprandial glucose levels.

In May 2024, Novo Nordisk released findings from the Phase III trial (STEP 10) investigating semaglutide in individuals with obesity and prediabetes. The trial revealed that semaglutide 2.4 mg outperformed the placebo in reducing body weight and returning subjects to normal blood sugar levels, while also showing enhancements in cardiometabolic risk factors.

Aphaia Pharma is currently assessing APH-012 in a Phase II trial to determine its effectiveness in enhancing glucose tolerance among individuals with prediabetes who exhibit abnormal results in the Oral Glucose Tolerance Test (OGTT) after six weeks of receiving APH-012.

Apart from these the other therapies in the pipeline for prediabetes treatment include

HTD1801: HighTide Biopharma Pty Ltd

Tirzepatide: Eli Lilly and Company

Relacorilant: Corcept Therapeutics

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies for prediabetes are poised to transform the market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the prediabetes market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Prediabetes Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the prediabetes market are expected to change in the coming years. Increased public awareness, improved access to health services, and rising obesity rates act as market drivers, while T2D drugs, effective in treating prediabetes, highlight an unmet need, as there is no approved treatment for prediabetes, creating an opportunity for new players and opening a platform for new therapies to boost the market of the indication.

Furthermore, potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of prediabetes, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the prediabetes market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the prediabetes market in the 7MM.

However several factors may impede the growth of the prediabetes market. Although awareness has improved from before, many patients are still unaware that they have this condition, and lack of a uniform classification/diagnostic criteria often leads to confusion and misdiagnosis, potentially affecting the demand for therapeutics as the disease could be controlled by a change in lifestyle; furthermore, off-label usage might hamper the uptake of novel therapies.

Moreover, prediabetes treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the prediabetes market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the prediabetes market growth.

Prediabetes Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Key Prediabetes Companies Novo Nordisk, Aphaia Pharma, HighTide Biopharma Pty Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Corcept Therapeutics, and others Key Pipeline Prediabetes Therapies Semaglutide, APH-012, HTD1801, Tirzepatide, Relacorilant, and others

Scope of the Prediabetes Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Prediabetes current marketed and emerging therapies

Prediabetes current marketed and emerging therapies Prediabetes Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Prediabetes Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Prediabetes Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Prediabetes Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Prediabetes Key Insights 2. Prediabetes Report Introduction 3. Prediabetes Overview at a Glance 4. Prediabetes Executive Summary 5 Prediabetes Key Events 6 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6. Disease Background and Overview 7. Prediabetes Treatment and Management 8. Prediabetes Guidelines 9. Prediabetes Epidemiology and Patient Population 10. Patient Journey 11. Key Endpoints in Prediabetes 12. Prediabetes Marketed Drugs 13. Prediabetes Emerging Drugs 14. 7MM Prediabetes Market Analysis 15. Market Access and Reimbursement 16. KOL Views 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

