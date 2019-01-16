Precognize Leader to Provide Insights on Industry 4.0 at World Economic Forum in Davos

HAIFA, Israel, January 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Hands-on experience provides perspective from the factory floor

Chen Linchevski, CEO and Co-founder of Precognize, a company of SAMSON AG that focuses on SAM GUARD predictive monitoring for the process industry, has been invited to share his vision for the future of manufacturing at the 2019 Davos World Economic Forum (WEF) later this month.

The focus of the event is "Globalization 4.0." One major theme is, "Shaping a Global Architecture in the Age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution."

Precognize's on-the-ground interactions with plant managers across the globe give it unique understanding into the practical problems in adopting Industry 4.0 technologies. Deploying the SAM GUARD solution requires the capture of the institutional memory of the plant and combines it with AI to deliver unparalleled insights about quality, processes, and equipment health that deliver significant competitive advantages.

"The most pressing issue is that very few companies really manage to use digitalization to its maximum benefit," says Chen Linchevski, CEO and co-founder of Precognize. "To remain competitive, companies need to take a predictive approach to quality, improving operations and efficiency and environmental constraints. Maximizing investment in AI-and Human Intelligence-based technologies is critical. In the long run, it's less expensive to deploy software that anticipates and handles problems before they shut down production."

Mr. Linchevski has been actively participating in the WEF activities since the forum named Precognize a 2018 Technology Pioneer.

Every year, the WEF Annual Meeting brings together leaders of global society from more than 100 governments, top executives of 1,000 leading worldwide companies, and heads of international organizations, NGOs, and thought leaders to define priorities and shape international industry as well as regional programs.

One of the goals of the WEF is to enable constituents to make sustained positive change and work with them to understand and influence the entirety of the system. They do this through a series of System Initiatives, addressing the transformation of production systems, from R&D through sales, drive innovation, sustainability and employment.

The System Initiative at WEF on Shaping the Future of Production provides a global, diverse and dynamic platform for leaders to understand the transformation of production systems, develop new and unique value for their organizations and drive the application of technologies to build more innovative, sustainable and inclusive production systems that benefit all.

About Precognize

Precognize delivers predictive monitoring software for the process industry. Precognize predicts and detects problems, preventing costly shutdowns, casualties, and bad reputation. It relies on sensor data collected from the entire plant to trigger only a few true, early and actionable alerts. It transforms the human knowledge of the plant into a mathematical graph combined with machine learning to take the process industry to the digitized era.

For more information visit http://www.precog.co/

Media Contact

Amy Kenigsberg

K2 Global Communications

amy@k2-gc.com

+1-913-440-4072 (+7 ET)

+972-9-794-1681 (+2 GMT)



SOURCE Precognize