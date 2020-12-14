Precision Livestock Farming Market Worth $ 5.43 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 8.81% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Browse in-depth TOC on "Precision Livestock Farming Market"

Global Precision Livestock Farming Market Overview

The global precision livestock farming is predominantly driven by the rising demand for dairy products, along with the growing preference for protein-rich food. The increase in consumption of animal-based protein across the globe, coupled with the booming global population, is leading to the growth of innovative precision livestock farming technologies. Also, farmers are frequently focusing on increasing the overall quantity of the product by selecting the latest livestock improvement processes. The growing preference for automated milk harvesting systems and the mounting use of precision feeding system is supposed to drive the growth of the precision livestock farming market. Innovative technologies such as cloud computing and the Internet of Things are anticipated to leverage the growth and incorporate more robots and simulated data in farming. The purpose of big data in livestock monitoring is one of the principal trends being witnessed in the precision livestock farming market. Furthermore, big data inaccuracy livestock farming provides various opportunities in increasing feed efficiency and benchmarking.

The major players in the market are DeLaval (Sweden), Allflex (Israel), GEA Farm Technology (Germany), Afimlik (Israel), BouMatic (US), Lely International (Netherlands), Dairymaster (Ireland), Livestock Improvement Corporation (New Zealand), Fancom (Netherlands), Fullwood Packo (UK)

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Precision Livestock Farming Market On the basis of Type, End-User, and Geography.

Precision Livestock Farming Market by Offering

Hardware



Software



Services

Precision Livestock Farming Market by Application

Milk Harvesting



Feeding Management



Livestock Health and Behavior Monitoring

Precision Livestock Farming Market by Technology

Milking Robots



Precision Feeding Systems



Identification & Tracking

Precision Livestock Farming Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

