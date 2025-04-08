Precision for Medicine Partners with SOPHiA GENETICS to Expand Biopharma Services with the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and its Liquid Biopsy Capabilities

The partnership integrates advanced AI-driven analytics and clinical trial solutions, empowering biopharma companies to accelerate drug development and deliver targeted therapies faster.

BETHESDA, Md. and BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision for Medicine, a leading provider of drug development and commercialization services, today announced a strategic partnership with SOPHiA GENETICS to enhance its biomarker discovery and precision medicine services. As part of this collaboration, Precision for Medicine will integrate the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform for biomarker discovery, clinical trial assays (CTAs), and advanced algorithms to expand clinical trial capabilities. This partnership will further enhance service offerings and provide biopharma companies with tools to accelerate clinical trial design, patient stratification, and data analysis.

Through this partnership, Precision for Medicine will leverage the SOPHiA DDMTM Platform's advanced AI-driven algorithms to analyze complex multimodal data, including genomic, radiomic, and clinical data. This capability will allow biopharma companies to identify and target the most appropriate patient populations for clinical trials, accelerating biomarker discovery and improve diagnostic capabilities. This is crucial for precision medicine efforts in oncology, rare diseases, and genetic disorders, where understanding the specific genomic characteristics of each patient may enable more targeted therapies.

Additionally, MSK-ACCESS® powered with SOPHiA DDMTM, an innovative liquid biopsy test being deployed globally with the support of AstraZeneca, will be made available as a Precision for Medicine service for biopharma clients. Data generated by this genomically rich, globally deployed test will enable retrospective clinical trial data analysis and improve patient stratification. This capability allows biopharma companies to refine and optimize their clinical trial designs by better understanding how patients responded to previous treatments. This evidence-based approach can help companies fine-tune their drug development strategies, improve patient recruitment for trials, and gain deeper insights into the efficacy of therapies in real-world settings.

"We're thrilled to partner with SOPHiA GENETICS to integrate the SOPHiA DDMTM Platform and integrate MSK-ACCESS® powered with SOPHiA DDMTM into our offering, providing biopharma companies with the tools to accurately identify the right patient populations for enrollment into clinical trials," said Darren Davis, PhD, Senior Vice President Precision for Medicine. "By leveraging AI-powered algorithms and machine learning, we can pinpoint biomarkers and genomic signatures that enable more efficient, targeted trials and improve therapeutic efficacy. This ultimately helps speed up patient enrollment, reduce trial costs, and bring therapies to market faster."

Through this partnership, Precision for Medicine will provide wet lab services, alongside data analysis and clinical trial support, offering biopharma companies expanded capabilities under one umbrella. This integrated approach allows clients to rely on a single solution provider, with Precision for Medicine and SOPHiA GENETICS working together to deliver seamless end-to-end support for their drug development programs.

"Our collaboration with Precision for Medicine enables us to expand the reach and impact of our SOPHiA DDMTM Platform and deliver real-time actionable insights across the clinical trial continuum," said Ross Muken, President at SOPHiA GENETICS. "By combining our AI-powered Platform with Precision for Medicine's cutting-edge clinical trial solutions, we can deliver comprehensive, data-driven capabilities to biopharma companies, accelerating the path to market for precision therapies."

Precision for Medicine's established clinical trial expertise, including biomarker testing and wet lab services, combined with SOPHiA GENETICS' AI-based genomic analysis tools, creates a powerful comprehensive solution for biopharma companies. Biopharma clients can now accelerate drug development with a seamless solution for data analysis and clinical support, enabling more efficient progression from preclinical research to market readiness. This collaboration provides a competitive edge, allowing clients to bring innovative therapies to patients faster and improve market positioning in the highly competitive biopharma landscape.

This exciting partnership is a key driver of innovation in precision medicine, providing biopharma companies with tools to better understand patient genomic makeup and develop personalized treatments for complex diseases. The collaboration enables biopharma companies to tailor treatments based on specific genomic profiles, with the potential to enhance outcomes, patient satisfaction, and the market value of their products. This patient-centric approach aims to fuel breakthroughs in oncology, rare diseases, and other high-unmet-medical areas.

About Precision for Medicine

Precision for Medicine is the first biomarker-driven clinical research and development services organization supporting life sciences companies in the use of biomarkers essential to targeting patient treatments more precisely and effectively. Precision applies a transformational approach to clinical research that integrates clinical trial design and execution with deep scientific knowledge, laboratory expertise and advanced data intelligence. This convergence is driving faster clinical development and approval. Precision for Medicine is part of Precision Medicine Group, with 3,400 people in 40 locations globally across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit PrecisionForMedicine.com.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a cloud-native healthcare technology company on a mission to expand access to data-driven medicine by using AI to unlock insights to deliver world-class care to patients across the globe. It is the creator of SOPHiA DDM™, a platform that analyzes complex genomic and multimodal data and generates real-time, actionable insights for a broad global network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM and connect with us on LinkedIn.

