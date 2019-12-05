Precision For Medicine, Oncology and Rare Disease Named Best Specialist CRO By OBN Awards

Precision's Unique Combination Of Clinical Services And Translational Sciences Is Recognised For Biotech Industry Innovation

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision for Medicine, Oncology and Rare Disease, the first comprehensive, fully integrated CRO devoted to oncology and rare disease innovation, announced its recognition as Best Specialist CRO at this year's OBN Awards. The winners were announced at the 2019 OBN Awards ceremony on 7 November at the University of Oxford.

The OBN Awards are a celebration of innovation, achievement, and recognition for the "Leading Lights" of the Life Sciences industry. For the second year in a row, Precision for Medicine, Oncology and Rare Disease was nominated for the "Best Specialist CRO" Award, given to an outstanding contract research organisation working in a targeted area.

In winning the award, Precision for Medicine, Oncology and Rare Disease was cited as exhibiting unparalleled experience in oncology and rare disease clinical research. Precision's uniquely integrated offering combines novel clinical trial designs, industry-leading operational and medical experts, advanced biomarker solutions, and an unequivocal passion for rare diseases and oncology. With a staff of rigorously selected indication experts, Precision has conducted over 500 oncology and rare disease programs, firmly establishing its position as a biotech industry innovator.

Commenting on the dedication of his colleagues and the honour of winning the award, Mark Clein, Precision's co-founder and CEO, explains: "At Precision, we are passionate about accelerating the pathway for oncology and rare disease drug development to speed novel therapeutics to people whose lives depend on them. To be recognised by OBN for the Best Specialist CRO is inspiring; this honour reflects and underscores the impact we are having as a trusted service provider to our biotech partners."

To see the complete list of 2019 OBN Award winners, please visit obn-awards.com.

About Precision for Medicine, Oncology and Rare Disease

Precision for Medicine, Oncology and Rare Disease is the first comprehensive, fully integrated CRO devoted to oncology and rare disease innovation. With over 1900 experts in 34 offices worldwide, Precision offers novel clinical trial designs, industry-leading operational and medical experts, and advanced biomarker solutions for pharma and biotech innovators. For more information, please visit: https://www.precisionmedicinegrp.com/pfmord/.

