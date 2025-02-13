Precision Cardiovascular Appoints Matthew I. Mace to Board of Directors, Bolstering Clinical and Regulatory Leadership

LONDON, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Cardiovascular (PCV), an innovator in next-generation cardiac health solutions, today announced the appointment of Matthew I. Mace, B.Sc., AHCS-accredited Clinical Physiologist and seasoned medtech strategist, to its Board of Directors. Matthew brings to Precision Cardiovascular critical expertise in clinical development, regulatory strategy, and quality systems as the Company prepares to transition from pre-clinical to clinical stages in early 2026.

Extensive Experience in Cardiovascular Innovation

Matthew has over 15 years of specialised experience in both invasive and non-invasive cardiovascular technologies:

Implantable Devices Leadership : As former UK & Ireland Product Manager at Abbott, Matthew spearheaded the commercialisation of Cardiac Resynchronisation Therapy (CRT) devices and launched the UK's first CardioMEMS HF monitoring sites, contributing to a >5% market share gain in CRM devices.

: As former UK & Ireland Product Manager at Abbott, Matthew spearheaded the commercialisation of Cardiac Resynchronisation Therapy (CRT) devices and launched the UK's first CardioMEMS HF monitoring sites, contributing to a >5% market share gain in CRM devices. Non-Invasive Innovation : As Acorai's Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder, he led the team to achieve FDA Breakthrough designation for their ML-driven intracardiac pressure reader, securing over $17 million in funding and launching a global trial involving 1,600 patients across six countries.

: As Acorai's Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder, he led the team to achieve FDA Breakthrough designation for their ML-driven intracardiac pressure reader, securing over in funding and launching a global trial involving 1,600 patients across six countries. Commercial Leadership : At Circle Cardiovascular Imaging (CVI), a leading radiology SaaS company, Matthew led global marketing and sales, doubling revenue to over $50 million ARR in just 18 months.

: At Circle Cardiovascular Imaging (CVI), a leading radiology SaaS company, Matthew led global marketing and sales, doubling revenue to over ARR in just 18 months. Regulatory Expertise: Matthew has a proven track record in regulatory approvals, including FDA TAP program access and EU CE-marking strategies, as well as establishing and managing quality systems for both startups and multinational medtech firms.

A Strategic Addition to PCV's Board

"Precision Cardiovascular stands at a key moment, bridging cutting-edge research with real-world clinical impact," said Matthew Mace. "Leveraging my experience in both implantable devices and AI-driven haemodynamic monitoring aligns perfectly with the Company's mission to redefine cardiac care. I'm honoured to contribute to its journey toward clinical validation and global adoption."

CEO Mohamed Abou-Alam highlighted the significance of the appointment: "Matthew's dual expertise in traditional cardiac devices and ML-driven solutions accelerates our ability to navigate complex regulatory landscapes. His guidance will be instrumental as we advance our pipeline into clinical trials next year, ensuring our innovations meet the highest standards of safety and efficacy."

Strengthening Leadership as PCV Advances Toward Clinical Trials

Matthew's appointment comes at a pivotal time as Precision Cardiovascular expands its pre-clinical work in minimally invasive haemodynamic monitoring. The Company aims to initiate first-in-human trials for its flagship sensor technology in 2026.

About Precision Cardiovascular

Precision Cardiovascular develops novel remote monitoring solutions for heart failure management. Its pipeline integrates advanced sensor technology with machine learning to enable reliable and proactive cardiac care in everyday settings. The Precision Cardiovascular system is currently investigational and not cleared for clinical use in any geography.

Media Contact:

Precision Cardiovascular, The Magdi Yacoub Institute, Heart Science Centre, Harefield Hospital

Email: info@precision-cv.com