Precision Agriculture Market to Reach $23.05 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 13.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in adoption of smartphones in agriculture, surge in growth rate of population, and increase in adoption of emerging technologies drive the growth of the global precision agriculture market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Precision Agriculture Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Service), Application (Yield Monitoring, Field Mapping, Crop Scouting, Weather Tracking & Forecasting, Irrigation Management, Inventory Management, Farm Labor Management, and Others), Technology (Guidance Technology, Remote Sensing Technology, and Variable-rate Technology): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". According to the report, the global precision agriculture industry generated $6.45 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $23.05 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in adoption of smartphones in agriculture, surge in growth rate of population, and increase in adoption of emerging technologies drive the growth of the global precision agriculture market. However, lack of awareness about precision agriculture products and huge investment required for precision agriculture equipment restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, increase in government initiative in the precision agriculture technology and rise in investments in technologies such as driverless tractors, guidance systems, and GPS sensing systems advancements present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 265 Pages) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1422

Covid-19 scenario

Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market has witnessed a slight decline in hardware revenue in 2020. This is attributed to implementation of lockdown by governments in majority of the countries and the shutdown of the cities to prevent the transmission of virus.

Nevertheless, the global situation is expected to come on normal track from mid-2021.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the precision agriculture market:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1422

The hardware segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on component, the hardware segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting nearly two-thirds of the global precision agriculture market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to an increase in the adoption of hardware among the developing countries. However, the services segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.5% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to increase in adoption of precision agriculture software in modern farming technique.

The guidance technology segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on technology, the guidance technology segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the global precision agriculture market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to increase in use of global positioning and geospatial information system for tracking activity in the crop field to generate more revenue in the developed countries such as the U.S. and Canada. Moreover, variable-rate technology segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 15.5% from 2021 to 2030, owing to its core benefits of obtaining all real-time information and data about agriculture farm without visiting the farm.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1422

North America to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global precision agriculture market. This is attributed due to the increasing inclination of the farmer's towards the use of digital technology for yield management. Moreover, Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period, owing to strong economic growth along with the ongoing development in the agriculture sector.

Leading Market Players:-

Deere & Company

CropMetrics LLC

Trimble Navigation Limited

CropX

AgSmarts Inc

AgSense, LLC

AGCO Corporation

DICKEY-john

Monsanto Company

Ag Leader Technology

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:

Connected Agriculture Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

Farm Management Software Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Field Service Management Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

SOURCE Allied Market Research