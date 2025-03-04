Precisely Launches Data Link, Enabling Seamless Integration of Datasets from Leading Data Providers

Data Link partners, including Overture Maps Foundation, GeoX Analytics, and Regrid, pre-link data to streamline access, integration, and ongoing management of location datasets

BURLINGTON, Mass. , March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced Data Link, a groundbreaking partner program designed to streamline the integration of the Precisely data portfolio with data from trusted providers via pre-linked datasets. Inaugural partners include Precisely, GeoX Analytics, Overture Maps Foundation, and Regrid, with additional partners coming soon.

Data Link partners, including Overture Maps Foundation, GeoX Analytics, and Regrid, pre-link data to streamline access, integration, and ongoing management of location datasets

The new Data Link program transforms the traditionally complex and time-consuming process of mapping disparate third-party datasets into a seamless customer experience. Organizations no longer need to stitch together data from multiple vendors, navigate complex integrations, or evaluate dozens of disconnected datasets. Data Link enables businesses to:

Simplify Dataset Integration: Access complementary datasets from leading providers that are pre-linked via unique identifier systems reducing the time and expertise needed to source, integrate, test, and validate data.

Enhance Cost Efficiency: Reduce the expense, complexity, and overhead associated with managing datasets from multiple providers that vary in format, content, and ID standards.

Accelerate Time-to-Value: Deliver faster business results by dramatically reducing the time required for data professionals to procure, integrate, and reconcile disparate acquired datasets and leverage them for critical use cases.

Organizations have come to rely on external datasets to enrich their data for analytics, automation, artificial intelligence, and operational use cases. However, most organizations struggle with the complexity, time, and resource demands of integrating external data - challenges that are further exacerbated when managing data from multiple providers. The launch of Data Link helps solve this challenge by providing access to an ecosystem of complementary datasets linked via the unique identifiers used by Precisely and its partners. Customers can leverage the Precisely Data Graph API or link tables to access data from Data Link partners - minimizing the time and resources required to explore, onboard, and integrate new datasets.

"The Overture Maps Foundation powers current and next-generation map products by creating reliable, easy-to-use, and interoperable open map data. As a contributing member to our foundation, Precisely provides vital location intelligence and data enrichment expertise to simplify interoperability between datasets, and Data Link is the latest innovation to enable that mission," said Marc Prioleau, Overture Maps Foundation Executive Director. "We look forward to continuing to work with Precisely to ensure a level playing field wherein baseline, high-quality, mapping data and a global catalog of associated data are freely accessible to everyone."

Datasets available from Data Link partners have been validated to be current, accurate, and properly structured. The Data Link network currently includes the following providers, with more partnerships coming soon:

Precisely : Provider of expertly curated, up-to-date business, location, and consumer data spanning more than 400 datasets containing over 9,000 attributes.

Overture Maps Foundation: A collaborative open-data initiative led by software developers, data experts, cartographic engineers, and product managers from dozens of Overture Maps Foundation partners, including co-founders Amazon Web Services (AWS), Meta, Microsoft, and TomTom.

GeoX Analytics : Provider of property intelligence data for the insurance industry that is powered by AI and aerial imagery.

: Provider of property intelligence data for the insurance industry that is powered by AI and aerial imagery. Regrid: Provider of the most comprehensive and accessible land parcel and location context data to harness the power of data intelligence for smarter decision-making. Regrid will now provide PreciselyID in their parcel dataset.

"Trusted data has never been more essential to the success of today's organizations," said Dan Adams, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Data Enrichment at Precisely. "With the announcement of our Data Link partnerships, customers can now access a unified data ecosystem from the industry's most trusted providers – empowering businesses to drive innovation at scale through smarter, more confident decisions. We look forward to expanding the network of partners and continuing to deliver unique solutions that address the evolving data needs of our customers."

As a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, including the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, helps integrate your data, improve data quality, govern data usage, geocode and analyze location data, and enrich with complementary datasets for confident business decisions. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 93 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely software, data, and strategy services to power AI, automation, and analytics initiatives. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

