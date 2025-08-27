Precisely Delivers Real-World Intelligence with Launch of Dynamic Neighborhoods and Signal Engine

New data product and cloud-deployed software solution help transform location metrics and first-party data into deeper audience-based insights - without compromising compliance

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced the launch of Dynamic Neighborhoods and Signal Engine, two new products designed to help organizations uncover rich, actionable insights on shifting patterns in population and audience behavior within the United States - empowering more accurate decision-making and strategic planning.

In today's competitive marketplace, organizations are seeking deeper, more dynamic location intelligence to inform decisions about marketing, site selection, product placement, customer engagement, and much more. Dynamic Neighborhoods and Signal Engine deliver on this need by transforming location-based insights into ready-to-use datasets that seamlessly integrate with existing analytics platforms, marketing workflows, and business processes.

Both solutions are purpose-built to help address some of the most common data challenges organizations face every day. Activating location-based insights and integrating datasets to gain real-world intelligence is often complex and time-consuming. At the same time, changing customer expectations and evolving data privacy regulations put increasing pressure on businesses to augment behavioral insights - while safeguarding privacy.

Dynamic Neighborhoods: Enhance Decisions with Community-Level Insights

Dynamic Neighborhoods is a new data product that combines rich demographic data with audience insights – enabling organizations to tailor engagement strategies to the real-world interests and preferences of their desired audiences within a given geographic region.

This easy-to-use, plug-and-play solution is available through multiple delivery options - including the Data Graph API, as a flat file, or via a subscription-based dashboard - allowing organizations to quickly activate the insights needed to enhance location-based intelligence with demographic attributes. Additionally, the dataset is refined, analysis-ready, and pre-linked with unique IDs, enabling seamless integration with the Precisely data enrichment portfolio.

"Dynamic Neighborhoods enables our customers to improve decision-making with a complete view of real-world patterns," said Dan Adams, Executive Vice President and General Manager – Data Enrichment at Precisely. "This helps businesses position the right products and services in the right places at the right times - improving engagement, satisfaction, and profitability."

Aggregated to U.S. Census Block Groups to help preserve privacy, the datasets are ready for analysis across a variety of applications, including site selection, location-based marketing, out-of-home advertising, network planning, and real estate optimization.

Signal Engine: Access Contextual Customer Intelligence in the Cloud

Signal Engine is a cloud-deployed software solution that combines location-rich insights from Precisely with an organization's first-party data, unlocking real-time intelligence while running entirely within the customer's cloud environment.

The solution is ideal for business uses such as attribution and footfall analytics, audience segmentation and activation, and real-world behavior modelling across a wide variety of industries.

Powered by the patented Precisely geospatial analytics engine (formerly Precisely PlaceIQ), Signal Engine delivers a contextual understanding of audience and behavioral patterns over time – and because the process takes place entirely within the customer's cloud, organizations maintain more control over their data.

"Signal Engine makes it simpler for teams across the organization - from analysts to executives - to apply location intelligence directly within their existing workflows," continued Adams. "By delivering outputs in a ready-to-use format that integrates seamlessly into existing pipelines, Signal Engine empowers marketers, data teams, and product leaders to turn customer insights into measurable business results - whether that's for segmentation, campaign measurement, or product analytics."

With these launches, Precisely continues to extend its ecosystem of trusted data enrichment and location intelligence solutions. Both Dynamic Neighborhoods and Signal Engine are designed to integrate seamlessly with Precisely's broader portfolio of data integrity software and data products - making it easier than ever for organizations to connect, enrich, and activate data for critical business decisions.

About Precisely

As a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, including the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, helps integrate your data, improve data quality, govern data usage, geocode and analyze location data, and enrich it with complementary datasets for confident business decisions. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 95 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely software, data, and data strategy consulting to power AI, automation, and analytics initiatives. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

Precisely's Commitment to Data Privacy

Precisely is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of data privacy and compliance. Our location intelligence solutions are developed with privacy at the forefront, utilizing privacy-preserving techniques to protect data while delivering valuable insights.

For more information about our privacy practices and compliance efforts, please visit our Trust Center at www.precisely.com/about-us/precisely-trust-center.

