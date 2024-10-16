Precisely Celebrates Customer Achievements with Precisely Data Integrity Awards

BMW Group, Chamberlain Group, FERC, Generali Real Estate, and NZ Super Fund Honored at Trust '24

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced the winners of the inaugural Precisely Data Integrity Awards at Trust '24, the company's annual Data Integrity Summit. The award ceremony took place at Drexel University's LeBow College of Business in Philadelphia on October 8, with recipients from around the world recognized for their outstanding achievements in AI Impact, Business Impact, and Societal Impact categories, using Precisely software, data, and services.

BMW Group, Chamberlain Group, FERC, Generali Real Estate, and NZ Super Fund were recognized for their outstanding achievements in AI Impact, Business Impact, and Societal Impact at the 2024 Precisely Data Integrity Awards.

The Data Integrity Awards recognize Precisely customers who have achieved excellence in data integrity through innovative use cases and demonstrated results. The winners include:

BMW Group: World-leading premium manufacturer of cars and motorcycles uses the Precisely Data Integrity Suite to seamlessly connect its extensive mainframe environment to modern cloud technologies and platforms such as Kafka. Achieving outstanding performance and near real-time replication for automating data pipelines to support over 600 applications, BMW is modernizing its mainframe systems while maintaining operational integrity.

World-leading premium manufacturer of cars and motorcycles uses the Precisely Data Integrity Suite to seamlessly connect its extensive mainframe environment to modern cloud technologies and platforms such as Kafka. Achieving outstanding performance and near real-time replication for automating data pipelines to support over 600 applications, BMW is modernizing its mainframe systems while maintaining operational integrity. Chamberlain Group : Global leader in intelligent access uses Precisely Automate solutions to simplify and govern its SAP workflows, querying real-time information for data validation. The company experienced an 87% improvement in time savings, resulting in greater productivity and generating noteworthy benefits for its customer care team.

: Global leader in intelligent access uses Precisely Automate solutions to simplify and govern its SAP workflows, querying real-time information for data validation. The company experienced an 87% improvement in time savings, resulting in greater productivity and generating noteworthy benefits for its customer care team. FERC (Federal Energy Regulatory Commission) : This independent US agency uses the Precisely Data Integrity Suite to centralize and automate data cataloging and stewardship, replacing their legacy system with modern tools that streamline asset registration and governance processes. FERC has significantly reduced time and resources for maintaining the catalog, while enhancing data stewardship and improving data-driven decision-making across the commission.

: This independent US agency uses the Precisely Data Integrity Suite to centralize and automate data cataloging and stewardship, replacing their legacy system with modern tools that streamline asset registration and governance processes. FERC has significantly reduced time and resources for maintaining the catalog, while enhancing data stewardship and improving data-driven decision-making across the commission. Generali Real Estate – City Forward : One of the first real estate asset managers to establish a dedicated AI and machine learning innovation division uses high-integrity enrichment data from Precisely to train their models, reduce bias, and deliver more contextually relevant results for its City Forward® platform. This enables the business to make smarter decisions powered by highly accurate AI-driven insights, disrupting the traditional decision-making processes that inform investment strategies.

: One of the first real estate asset managers to establish a dedicated AI and machine learning innovation division uses high-integrity enrichment data from Precisely to train their models, reduce bias, and deliver more contextually relevant results for its City Forward® platform. This enables the business to make smarter decisions powered by highly accurate AI-driven insights, disrupting the traditional decision-making processes that inform investment strategies. New Zealand Superannuation Fund (NZ Super Fund): New Zealand's sovereign wealth fund is using the Precisely Data Integrity Suite to enable users to find, understand, and access their data. The organization has empowered their investment analysts and teams with trusted data to make more confident business decisions.

"We are incredibly proud to honor these exceptional organizations for the impressive achievements they have accomplished on their journey to data integrity," said Kevin Ruane, CMO at Precisely. "As our first-ever Data Integrity Awards it was exciting to see the enthusiasm and passion from Precisely customers around the globe. Each company has a unique data story to tell, and it was truly a pleasure to recognize and celebrate with our customers at Trust '24."

About Precisely

As a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, including the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, helps integrate your data, improve data quality, govern data usage, geocode and analyze location data, and enrich with complementary datasets for confident business decisions. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 93 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely software, data, and strategy services to power AI, automation, and analytics initiatives. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2531285/Data_Integrity_Awards_Customer_Announcement.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2408758/Precisely_Logo.jpg