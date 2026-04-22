Precisely Brings Governed AI to Customer Communications in EngageOne RapidCX

New capabilities combine unified visibility, real-time tracking, and AI to help regulated organizations reduce risk and act with confidence.

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced the latest release of EngageOne™ RapidCX, bringing governed AI to customer communications. The release introduces a unified, real-time view of outbound communications along with a new Next Best Action AI Agent that helps teams identify issues, understand performance, and take the right action—faster and with confidence.

This release builds on previously announced AI agents in RapidCX, adding guided, next best actions for customer communication to content optimization and search. Together, these innovations reflect Precisely's approach to delivering governed AI that helps teams work more efficiently while maintaining full visibility, control, and compliance.

Organizations today face increasing pressure to deliver timely, accurate, and compliant communications while managing complex systems with limited resources. Many teams still rely on fragmented tools and institutional knowledge, leading to inefficiencies, delays, and increased compliance risk. RapidCX helps address these challenges by providing a unified, real-time view of outbound communications across channels, along with intelligent decision support.

The latest RapidCX release introduces new capabilities that enable faster, more informed action:

Next Best Action Agent : A governed AI capability that analyzes communication performance and recommends the most effective next steps. In this release, the agent supports email communications, with additional channels planned. As with previous AI innovations in RapidCX, organizations can choose whether to enable it, maintaining full control over how AI is applied.

: A governed AI capability that analyzes communication performance and recommends the most effective next steps. In this release, the agent supports email communications, with additional channels planned. As with previous AI innovations in RapidCX, organizations can choose whether to enable it, maintaining full control over how AI is applied. Metrics-Driven Homepage : A redesigned homepage with five core widgets that provide real-time visibility into communication performance and quick access to recent work, helping teams quickly understand what's happening and take action without relying on external tools.

: A redesigned homepage with five core widgets that provide real-time visibility into communication performance and quick access to recent work, helping teams quickly understand what's happening and take action without relying on external tools. Communication Tracker: A centralized, end-to-end view of outbound communications across channels, including what was sent, when, and how, enabling faster issue resolution and reduced call handling times.

As organizations adopt AI in regulated environments, transparency and governance remain critical. RapidCX embeds intelligence directly into workflows, ensuring recommendations are visible, auditable, and aligned with compliance requirements.

"This release of EngageOne RapidCX reflects our AI‑first strategy, combining real‑time visibility with governed intelligence to help organizations move faster without sacrificing control," said Allan Christian, General Manager of EngageOne products at Precisely. "We're continuing to deliver capabilities that reduce complexity, improve responsiveness, and enable compliant communications with confidence at enterprise scale."

This release advances Precisely's broader strategy of enabling trusted, agentic AI across its portfolio. By combining unified communication visibility with actionable intelligence, RapidCX helps organizations reduce manual effort, improve accuracy, strengthen compliance, and deliver consistent, high‑quality customer experiences.

Learn more about the powerful portfolio of Precisely customer engagement solutions, Precisely EngageOne.

About Precisely

As a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, featuring the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, brings together software, data, and data strategy consulting services. This unique combination enables organizations to move to Agentic-Ready Data, the highest-quality of data that is integrated, governed, and enriched for AI, automation, and analytics initiatives at enterprise scale. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 95 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely to support some of the world's most complex, regulated, and mission-critical data environments. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

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