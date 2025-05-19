Precisely Announces Trust '25 Global Data Integrity Summit to Power the Future of AI and Innovation

Free, virtual event on June 10 and follow-on multi-city tour will explore leading strategies for AI readiness, modernization, and location intelligence — all built on trusted data

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced details for its Trust '25 Data Integrity Summit. Anchored by a virtual kickoff and followed by a global multi-city tour, Trust '25 is tailored to modern data leaders navigating AI readiness, data modernization, and the strategic use of location intelligence.

Trust '25 Virtual Event | June 10

This high-impact, 90-minute virtual event will bring together leading experts, visionary customers, and live demonstrations to equip data professionals with actionable strategies to:

Accelerate AI Readiness: Lay the groundwork to innovate and deliver value with AI by readying people, processes, and data. Attendees will hear about leading practices for data readiness, designing scalable and adaptable AI frameworks, and aligning people and culture to ensure the success of AI initiatives.

Modernize Data Ecosystems: Discover how to modernize data delivery strategy for maximum scalability and efficiency. Learn about best practices for navigating modernization paths like cloud adoption, system migration, and adopting modern data architectures such as a mesh or fabric.

Harness Location Intelligence: Leverage location-based insights to enhance service delivery, optimize targeted marketing, assess property-based risk, and more.

The agenda will feature real-world success stories from leading Precisely customers, including DoorDash and Citizens Bank, showcasing how data integrity accelerates innovation across industries.

Trust '25 Data Love Tour | Fall 2025

From September through December 2025, Trust '25 will go global with 12 in-person events across North America, Europe, and Asia - including Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, New York, Dallas, Atlanta, Singapore, Sydney, Paris, London, Cologne, and Sitges. Precisely will reveal dates and venues for the Data Love Tour during its Trust '25 virtual event on June 10.

The Data Love Tour events offer data professionals an unparalleled platform to share insights and successes, address challenges, and build relationships that accelerate data-driven transformation, including:

Peer-to-peer knowledge exchange on topics such as modernization, governance, and AI readiness

Networking opportunities with local and global data leaders

Exclusive access to data integrity experts and industry thought leaders

"As organizations race to simultaneously harness AI, modernize their data foundations, and deliver deep customer insights, the need for data accuracy, consistency, and context has never been greater," said Kevin Ruane, CMO and EVP of Engage at Precisely. "Our goal for Trust '25 is to help data leaders meet this pivotal moment with confidence - equipping them with the expertise, community, and momentum to thrive in a world increasingly reliant on trusted data."

The Data Love Tour also provides an opportunity to spotlight finalists and winners of the Precisely Data Integrity Awards, a program recognizing organizations that have demonstrated real-world success from their data initiatives. Precisely customers who would like to be considered for the award should submit an application here before June 20, 2025.

About Precisely

As a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, including the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, helps integrate your data, improve data quality, govern data usage, geocode and analyze location data, and enrich with complementary datasets for confident business decisions. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 93 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely software, data, and data strategy consulting to power AI, automation, and analytics initiatives. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

