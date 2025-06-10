Precisely Announces AI Ecosystem for Data Integrity Across Cloud, AI, and Analytics Platforms

Flexible integrations provide choice, control, and interoperability to achieve greater value from enterprise AI initiatives

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced significant enhancements that advance the company's vision of an AI ecosystem for data integrity built to support AI-driven analytics, automation, and cloud modernization initiatives. These innovations, including broader AI environment integration options and extended AI model support when managing data, deliver choice, control and interoperability at enterprise scale.

"We're at a critical juncture where AI isn't just transforming technology, it's reshaping entire business models and market dynamics," said Josh Rogers, Chief Executive Officer at Precisely. "To navigate this rapid change and succeed, enterprises need the utmost flexibility and agility to deliver optimal value from their AI initiatives. Our mission is to empower customers with trusted data, no matter which AI technology stack they choose. We're building a connected AI ecosystem for data integrity that delivers accurate, consistent and contextual data at scale, giving enterprises the flexibility to innovate with confidence."

As enterprises adopt increasingly diverse technologies spanning legacy, cloud, and complex hybrid environments, Precisely makes data integrity scalable and adaptable across these systems and gives customers the flexibility to manage data according to their specific needs and priorities to support their AI initiatives.

Flexible AI Integration

The AI ecosystem for data integrity enables customers to leverage the AI models, tools, and policies that fit their internal requirements, while also feeding their AI and analytic platforms of choice with trusted data. Ecosystem support includes:

Bring-your-own-model approach and support for leading large language models (LLMs), where organizations can leverage existing AI investments and maintain compliance with internal security protocols.

Robust AI governance capabilities powered by intelligent, workflow-driven orchestration. These capabilities support collaborative evaluation of model value and performance, data drift, and usage policies, bringing together cross-functional stakeholders and establishing clear accountability across teams.

Interoperable Data Integrity

Precisely's focus on interoperability ensures that trusted data flows seamlessly across the full AI ecosystem – from legacy systems, such as tough to access data from IBM mainframe and IBM i systems, and cloud platforms to AI models and analytics applications. Key benefits include:

Tight ecosystem integrations with AWS, Confluent, Databricks, Google Cloud, IBM, Microsoft Azure, ServiceNow, Snowflake, and more

Real-time value with faster usable insights, greater consistency across environments, and more trusted outcomes from an organization's major AI and analytics investments.

AI Vision: Expanding the Ecosystem for Enterprise Innovation

Precisely continues to invest in areas that further expand its flexible, AI ecosystem – providing customers with greater control, intelligence, and scale, including:

Support for over 30 AI models, including AWS Bedrock, Google Vertex, Microsoft Azure OpenAI, and more, as well as vector database integration

Support for the Model Context Protocol (MCP) standard with an MCP Server that enables third-party AI systems to interact with Precisely's data and location intelligence APIs.

Deployment of data integration pipelines on Kubernetes and replication to modern platforms like Databricks.

Use of AI Agents in data pipelines to automate data access and movement across AI platforms, accelerating insights while minimizing manual data management efforts.

These innovations mark the next chapter in Precisely's evolution, extending the data integrity ecosystem to support a new era of AI-powered intelligence. By fusing automation and interoperability, Precisely is helping enterprises unlock faster insights, govern data at scale, and power more confident decision-making across increasingly complex environments.

Learn more about Precisely's vision for an integrated AI ecosystem for data integrity.

About Precisely

As a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, including the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, helps integrate your data, improve data quality, govern data usage, geocode and analyze location data, and enrich with complementary datasets for confident business decisions. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 93 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely software, data, and data strategy consulting to power AI, automation, and analytics initiatives. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

