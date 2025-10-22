Precisely Announces 2025 Data Integrity Award Winners Driving AI Innovation, Business Impact, and Societal Good

Winners include organizations using trusted data for AI-powered climate risk assessment, advancing sustainability reporting, and giving underserved communities access to vital services

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced the winners of its 2025 Data Integrity Awards, honoring organizations that have harnessed trusted data to achieve transformative results. Now in its second year, the awards celebrate enterprises that advance innovation, improve operational efficiency, and make a meaningful difference in society through high-integrity data.

"Trusted data is the foundation for every breakthrough in AI, every business innovation, and every social initiative that changes lives," said Kevin Ruane, Chief Marketing Officer and EVP, Engage at Precisely. "The organizations recognized with this year's Data Integrity Awards demonstrate the power of data integrity in action – achieving measurable outcomes while inspiring what's possible when data is accurate, consistent, and contextualized."

The 2025 Data Integrity Awards winners include:

AI Impact

Helvetia Group

Business Impact

DoorDash

ExxonMobil

Travelers

MRH Trowe

a.s.r. Nederland N.V.

Societal Impact

Navajo Addressing Authority Department

Transport for New South Wales (NSW)

Customer Highlights: Real-World Results Powered by Data Integrity

Helvetia Group - Leading Swiss insurance group, Helvetia Group, undertook an initiative to reimagine underwriting and pricing with AI and geospatial analytics. Faced with growing climate risks and outdated manual processes, Helvetia Group leveraged Precisely geo addressing, spatial analytics, and data enrichment solutions to build an AI-powered risk assessment platform that integrates hazard maps, weather, and building-level data. The system enables address-level risk calculations - supporting fairer pricing, greater efficiency, and sustainable risk management across millions of records each week.

a.s.r. Nederland N.V. - To drive meaningful business transformation, Netherlands-based insurer a.s.r., strengthened regulatory compliance and sustainability reporting while preparing its organization for AI-powered transformation. By providing insights into critical data elements, data quality, and data lineage, Precisely data governance solutions provide the foundation for the implementation of a Partial Internal Model under Solvency II regulations. The a.s.r team is also planning to combine data governance with AI models, to build trust in the data used in AI initiatives.

Navajo Addressing Authority Department - Trusted data can also be a powerful driver for social impact. On the Navajo Nation, the lack of standard street addresses has long denied residents access to essential services – from voting and mail delivery to emergency response and utilities to driver license renewal. The Navajo Addressing Authority Department is tackling this barrier by physically mapping homes, public facilities, and roadways to create accurate house numbers. Partnering with Precisely, they are assigning unique PreciselyIDs to new addresses, making them visible to couriers, mortgage providers, and service organizations, while also advancing efforts for USPS ZIP code inclusion.

"This initiative is more than just about creating addresses – it's about restoring recognition and inclusion to our indigenous communities," said M. C. Baldwin, GIS/Rural Addressing Coordinator at the Navajo Addressing Authority Department. "The work we've done has already improved emergency response, with accurate house numbers guiding essential services more effectively. Together with the Precisely team, we're setting a precedent for how geospatial technology can be powerfully harnessed to help combat inequality for a better Navajoland."

