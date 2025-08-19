Precisely and Opendatasoft Partner to Deliver Trusted AI-Ready Data for the Modern Enterprise

New data marketplace will integrate with the Precisely Data Integrity Suite to make accurate, consistent, and contextual data even easier to access across organizations

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced a new strategic technology partnership with Opendatasoft, a leading data marketplace solution provider. Together, they will deliver an integrated data marketplace designed to simplify access to trusted, AI-ready data across businesses and teams – seamlessly and in compliance with governance requirements.

Many organizations still struggle to deliver up-to-date, reliable data to users across their business who need it for critical decision-making. Even with solid data investments, datasets can remain siloed across disparate systems, hard to find, and even harder to verify. Business users end up waiting on IT or data teams, AI initiatives stall due to a lack of trustworthy data, and compliance teams face mounting pressures around audits and governance.

The new data marketplace will integrate with the Precisely Data Integrity Suite to solve these challenges by combining the Suite's robust data management capabilities with the intuitive, self-service experience of Opendatasoft's data sharing platform. This powerful combination will ensure that accurate, consistent, and contextual data products are not only well-managed behind the scenes – they are also easy to discover, use, and share across the organization, with partners, or even through public channels. The result is improved accessibility, faster adoption, and a frictionless experience that supports enterprise-wide compliance and data-sharing needs.

"Our joint customers are already seeing the benefits of having all their data products in one place – secure, searchable, and ready to use," said Franck Carassus, CSO and Co-Founder of Opendatasoft. "Together with Precisely, we're enabling them to support greater data sharing and consumption by business users, unlocking new opportunities for AI and analytics, and maximizing ROI on their data investments."

Modernizing Data Ecosystems for AI Advantage

The partnership advances Precisely's mission to help organizations build scalable data ecosystems that modernize legacy platforms, accelerate cloud adoption, and adapt to evolving data architectures. By creating a flexible foundation for AI, analytics, and automation, customers can streamline operations, reduce the cost of ownership, and accelerate time-to-insight.

"Our customers' modernization efforts are as diverse as the environments they're transforming," said Chris Hall, Chief Product Officer at Precisely. "We help customers unify their data and technology landscapes through deep integrations with strategic partners, including Opendatasoft and other market leaders such as AWS, Microsoft, Snowflake, and Databricks – ensuring agility and innovation without sacrificing control, compliance, or data integrity."

Whether migrating systems to the cloud, redesigning data architecture, or improving data management, modernization can only succeed when infrastructure is scaled to meet evolving needs. Precisely enables organizations to modernize with intelligence and resilience – empowering them to build the modern data architectures needed to support dynamic data marketplaces and self-service access across the enterprise.

Learn more about Precisely's partnership with Opendatasoft and how to drive AI innovation with data modernization.

About Opendatasoft

Opendatasoft is the leader in data democratization. Our SaaS data product marketplace solution enables organizations to create business value by providing centralized, secure, self-service access to data assets and products. Opendatasoft empowers organizations to accelerate value creation and business impact by deploying internal, ecosystem and public marketplaces at scale in record time, sharing data effectively with humans and AI. This decreases costs, improves efficiency, creates new revenue streams, mitigates risks and manages crises. Opendatasoft enables data centricity, helping organizations to use data to fundamentally transform how they function and operate.

Opendatasoft supports more than 400 customers in 25 countries, powering more than 3,000 data marketplaces. They include large companies such as Schneider Electric, TotalEnergies, UK Power Networks, Veolia, Endeavour Energy, and Swisscom, governments and state departments, and major cities such as Paris, Vancouver, Long Beach, Leicester, Namur, and Eindhoven. Find out more at www.opendatasoft.com.

About Precisely

As a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, including the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, helps integrate your data, improve data quality, govern data usage, geocode and analyze location data, and enrich it with complementary datasets for confident business decisions. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 95 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely software, data, and data strategy consulting to power AI, automation, and analytics initiatives. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2408758/5466842/Precisely_Logo.jpg