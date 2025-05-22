Precisely Achieves SAP PartnerEdge® Build Partner Status, Simplifying Complexity for Process Automation

Reinforces more than 20 years of automation expertise supporting customers on their modernization journeys for SAP solutions

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced it has joined the SAP PartnerEdge program as a Build partner. This strategic designation solidifies Precisely's position as a trusted partner for process automation for SAP solutions, empowering enterprises worldwide to accelerate modernization, streamline complex processes, drive business agility, and improve data integrity across SAP ERP environments.

Despite recent research showing a surge in organizations adopting automation for SAP migrations and digital transformation projects, many businesses still face challenges in reaching full automation maturity – with the increasing complexity of business processes often cited as a key obstacle. With its new SAP PartnerEdge Build Status, Precisely is reinforcing its commitment to equip customers with the powerful process automation solutions for SAP technologies that are needed to help them overcome their pain points.

Empowering Customers on Their SAP Modernization Journeys

Building on over 20 years of expertise in automation for SAP technologies, Precisely — who acquired Winshuttle in 2021 — continues to innovate with powerful solutions that reduce complexity and deliver rapid time-to-value. The company recently expanded the capabilities of its industry-leading Automate Studio platform, which allows users to run and manage SAP ERP tasks from Excel, to accelerate SAP Fiori app automation. The update enables organizations to maintain a familiar "Record-Map-Run" experience across both SAP ECC and SAP S/4HANA environments, regardless of whether users operate via SAP GUI, SAP Fiori, or SAP GUI for HTML. It also announced significant updates to its Automate SAP Data API, designed to streamline complex SAP ERP integrations and accelerate digital transformation efforts for enterprise organizations.

Today, over 2,000 of the world's leading companies leverage Precisely's enhanced automation capabilities to drive faster deployments, reduce total cost of ownership, and increase business agility across their SAP ERP modernization initiatives.

"As companies seek to navigate increasingly complex SAP modernization projects, we are proud to join the SAP PartnerEdge program as a Build partner," said Chris Hall, Chief Product Officer at Precisely. "This milestone reflects our commitment to driving innovation and delivering unmatched value to our process automation customers around the globe."

About Precisely

As a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, including the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, helps integrate your data, improve data quality, govern data usage, geocode and analyze location data, and enrich with complementary datasets for confident business decisions. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 93 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely software, data, and data strategy consulting to power AI, automation, and analytics initiatives. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

