Precisely Achieves AWS Migration and Modernization Competency Status and Extends Global AWS Region Support

Demonstrated technical proficiency, proven customer success, and growing demand for Precisely Data Integrity Suite strengthens collaboration with AWS

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration and Modernization Competency status for AWS Partners. This designation recognizes that Precisely has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success automating and accelerating customer application migration and modernization journeys with its Precisely Data Integrity Suite. Precisely also announced continued support of the Data Integrity Suite in global AWS regions with the addition of the UK and Australia.

AWS Migration and Modernization

AWS launched the AWS Migration and Modernization Competency to allow customers to easily and confidently engage highly specialized AWS Partners that help AWS customers modernize their applications, either before or after they are moved to AWS. The AWS Migration and Modernization Competency takes on the heavy lifting of identifying and validating industry leaders with proven customer success and technical proficiency in migration and application modernization tooling. This is the second AWS Competency that Precisely has received, having previously achieved AWS Data and Analytics Competency in December 2023.

"Achieving AWS Migration and Modernization Competency is another significant milestone in our relationship with AWS. Congratulations to all the teams involved in working closely on our combined product solutions," said Eric Yau, Chief Operating Officer at Precisely. "Additionally, the need for fast, powerful data integrity solutions continues to drive our expansion of support for AWS regions. Precisely is committed to accelerating and scaling the performance of Precisely Data Integrity Suite for our global customers."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise

Together, AWS and Precisely are helping businesses leverage AWS services for reporting, advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) using data from mainframe systems.

Precisely Data Integrity Suite AWS Region Expansion

Precisely Data Integrity Suite customers across North America, Europe, the UK, and Australia can now access in-country AWS data centers for enhanced performance and compliance with local data residency laws. Built from the ground up as interoperable SaaS services connected by a common foundation, the Data Integrity Suite helps organizations ensure their data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Services include Data Integration, Data Governance, Data Quality, Data Observability, Geo Addressing, Spatial Analytics, and Data Enrichment.

Go to these pages to learn more about the partnership between AWS and Precisely and the Data Integrity Suite.

About Precisely

As a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, including the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, helps integrate your data, improve data quality, govern data usage, geocode and analyze location data, and enrich with complementary datasets for confident business decisions. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 93 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely software, data, and strategy services to power AI, automation, and analytics initiatives. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

