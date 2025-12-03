Precisely Accelerates Mainframe Modernization with Real-Time Data Replication to Amazon S3

New data integration capabilities simplify mainframe-to-cloud modernization, delivering real-time, high-integrity data to AWS for analytics and AI.

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced an expansion of its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) through new enhancements to Precisely Connect that enable real-time, direct data replication from mainframes to Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3). The new capability eliminates the need for intermediaries, simplifying modernization and empowering enterprises to unlock the full value of their data for analytics and AI initiatives on AWS.

Organizations seeking to modernize legacy systems face complex, multi-step replication processes that can slow cloud adoption and increase operational overhead. With this latest innovation, Precisely Connect streamlines data movement from mainframe environments to modern, cloud-native architectures, ensuring that critical data reaches AWS data lakes and analytics platforms faster, more reliably, and with guaranteed integrity.

"Enterprises around the world continue to rely on Precisely to bridge the gap between their legacy mainframe systems and modern cloud environments," said Marianne Roling, SVP, Global Alliances and Channel Sales, Precisely. "This expanded collaboration with AWS demonstrates our shared commitment to simplifying modernization and helping customers make trusted data available for analytics, machine learning, and AI at scale."

By eliminating extra data-handling steps, Precisely Connect reduces latency and maintenance burdens, enabling IT teams to focus on delivering business value through insights and innovation. The streamlined approach also positions customers to capitalize on the agility and scalability of AWS services for their AI-driven transformation initiatives.

Key benefits

Streamlined modernization : Seamlessly move mainframe data directly to Amazon S3 data lakes and analytics platforms.

: Seamlessly move mainframe data directly to Amazon S3 data lakes and analytics platforms. Speed and efficiency: Eliminate intermediary steps for faster, more reliable replication.

Eliminate intermediary steps for faster, more reliable replication. Simplicity: Reduce maintenance overhead and integration complexity.

Reduce maintenance overhead and integration complexity. AI and analytics readiness: Empower downstream AWS workloads, including analytics, AI, and machine learning.

This announcement builds upon Precisely's long-standing commitment to helping enterprises achieve data integrity across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The continued collaboration between Precisely and AWS underscores both organizations' dedication to helping customers modernize with confidence.

These new capabilities will be showcased at AWS re:Invent 2025, December 1–5, 2025, in Las Vegas. Learn more about Precisely on AWS.

About Precisely

As a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, including the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, helps integrate your data, improve data quality, govern data usage, geocode and analyze location data, and enrich it with complementary datasets for confident business decisions. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 95 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely software, data, and data strategy consulting to power AI, automation, and analytics initiatives. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

© 2025 Precisely Software, Inc. All rights reserved. Precisely proprietary information—no reproduction, competitive use, or derivative works without written consent. Availability not guaranteed. "Precisely" and associated marks are trademarks of Precisely; all other marks belong to their respective owners.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2408758/5651977/Precisely_Logo.jpg