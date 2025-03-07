Precipitated Silica Market worth $5.90 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report 'Precipitated Silica Market by Application (Rubber, Food, Plastics, Battery Separator, Others), End-Use Industry (Automobile, Cosmetics, Electronics, Agriculture), Grade (Rubber, Food, Industrial, Cosmetic), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030', is projected to grow from USD 4.20 billion in 2024 to USD 5.90 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030. The rising demand for precipitated silica in different end-use applications like automotive, personal care, and consumer goods is a major market growth driver. The automotive sector, particularly in relation to vehicle tire production, is also driving the market as precipitated silica enhances tire performance by making tires more fuel-efficient, providing better grip, and lowering rolling resistance. Sustainability initiatives and green programs are advocating the usage of precipitated silica in various industries. Furthermore, increased research and development budgets with technological advancements help to make precipitated silica efficient and cost-effective, which, in turn, is becoming appropriate for various applications.

Browse in-depth TOC on 'Precipitated Silica Market'

330 – Tables

48 – Figures

253 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=248726425

By application, the battery separator segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing type segment from 2024 to 2030 in terms of value.

The battery separator market segment registered the highest growth in the forecast period in the global precipitated silica market due to the increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs), which is encouraging the utilization of lithium-ion batteries, which mostly rely on high-performance battery separators. These separators optimize the safe and effective operation of batteries by avoiding short circuits and providing thermal stability. Furthermore, increasing demand for renewable energy storage systems is further driving the market, as battery separators play an important role in energy storage systems. New separator materials such as ceramic-coated and composite separators are enhancing battery efficiency and safety and are therefore in increasing demand across multiple applications. Clean energy initiatives and the advancement in the development of the 5G network infrastructure are further driving the explosive growth of the battery separator market by government policies and incentives.

By end-use industry, the automobile segment will be the largest in the precipitated silica market 2024.

The automobile segment showed the highest growth rate during the forecast period in the global precipitated silica market owing to increasing production of automotive tires is driving the demand for precipitated silica, as it enhances the performance of tires by increasing fuel efficiency, grip, and reducing rolling resistance, leading to tires with a longer lifespan. Secondly, the increasing focus on sustainability and green programs is driving the adoption of green tires, which use precipitated silica as a key ingredient to reduce the carbon footprint. Thirdly, the increasing automotive industry, particularly in emerging nations, is driving the overall demand for precipitated silica in tire manufacturing. Lastly, the increasing middle-class population and rising disposable incomes in these nations are also driving the automobile segment growth, as more people can afford cars, thereby driving the demand for tires.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=248726425

By grade, rubber grade segment holds the largest market share in the precipitated silica market 2024.

The rubber grade segment experienced the most significant growth in the global market for precipitated silica, largely due to its increasing use in tire manufacturing and various industrial rubber applications. The demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance tires, along with rising automotive production, has led to a substantial increase in the use of precipitated silica as a reinforcing filler. Its ability to enhance tire life, reduce rolling resistance, and enhance wet traction has made it the preferred choice over carbon black, in line with the growing importance of fuel economy and environmental sustainability. Tighter environmental regulations on tire labeling and emissions have also pushed manufacturers to use silica-based green tires, which have driven market growth in turn. Besides automobiles, the industrial and footwear rubber industries are also growing and drive the wave of demand as well. Growing investment in EVs and sustainable mobility solutions guarantee the trend continues. The focus of the rubber industry on high-grade materials further solidifies the grip of precipitated silica in the industry.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest region in the precipitated silica market in 2024.

The Asia Pacific region led the global precipitated silica market because of its thriving automotive, tire, and industrial manufacturing sectors in China, India, and Japan. Quick urban growth and higher incomes have boosted car production increasing the need for high-performance tires that use precipitated silica to reinforce them. Also, the region's growing pharmaceutical personal care, and food industries have increased the demand for silica in toothpaste, cosmetics, and food additives. The availability of cheap labor plenty of raw materials, and helpful government policies has turned Asia Pacific into a global manufacturing center attracting big investments. Tough rules on emissions and fuel efficiency have sped up the move towards silica-based green tires pushing market growth even more. Ongoing infrastructure development and industrial expansion have also increased demand in paints, coatings, and adhesives uses. With continued industrialization and economic growth, Asia Pacific will keep its market lead in the years to come.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=248726425

Evonik Industries AG (Germany), QEMETICA (Poland), Solvay (Belgium), Madhu Silica Pvt. Ltd. (India), Oriental Silicas Corporation (Taiwan), W.R. Grace & Co (Peru), Tosoh Silica Corporation (Japan), Tata Chemicals Ltd. (India), Anten Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), PQ Corporation (US), IQE Group (Spain), Glassven C.A. (Venezuela), Supersil Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd. (India), MLA Group (India), Fuji Silysia Chemical Limited (Japan) are the key players in precipitated silica market.

Get access to the latest updates on Precipitated Silica Companies and Precipitated Silica Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Aerogel Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Rice Husk Ash Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Industrial Fasteners Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Refrigerants Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) & Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resins Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Sodium Silicate Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Transmission Fluids Market - Global Forecast to 2029

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

In addition, MarketsandMarkets SalesIQ enables sales teams to identify high-priority accounts and uncover hidden opportunities, helping them build more pipeline and win more deals with precision.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg