Praxis Announces Exciting New Partnership with Device-based Fraud Detection Innovator iOvation

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart cashier software giant Praxis announced today a strategic partnership with iOvation , a TransUnion company specializing in device-based fraud detection solutions. iOvation's world-renowned device intelligence technology will provide Praxis merchants with advanced, real-time fraud detection and prevention services, ensuring that all payment processes facilitated through the Praxis Cashier are maximally secure.

Ever seeking to provide their merchants with the most innovative and seamless processing, consultation and custom design services for their businesses, Praxis, a payment management system, previously collaborated with iOvation to enable merchants to fight chargebacks and affiliate fraud. Today, this collaboration extends further and will harness the power of device intelligence to best protect it and its owners (merchants) against fraud and other financial abuse events, in real-time.

Praxis' smart cashier software is designed to overcome high-risk processing difficulties. Native to a merchant' website, highly modular and dynamic, a single integration acts as a universal "plug-and-play" with over 140 payment solutions. Merchants can select the PSP that meets their business and customers' needs, manage multiple websites in several currencies, and enjoy global reach and increased revenues, from a single, virtual terminal. Through this partnership, iOvation's technology will significantly enhance the security of every interaction and transaction taking place through the Praxis cashier terminal - from detailed data analysis on where any device is located to user behavior, any past incidents of fraud associated with the device and more. Praxis merchants will now be able to enjoy iOvation features and services, such as device fingerprinting, automatic device blocking, and access credit card, IP and other user details stored in any of the worlds' largest fraud databases.

"We are proud to bring Praxis merchants the best solution for combating affiliate and customer fraud at such a competitive rate," said Praxis Cashier founder and director Amit Klatchko. "Praxis merchants will be able to protect their reputation and processing relationships even more."

This partnership with iOvation supports Praxis' mission to offer their merchants the latest and most effective tools that allow safe business practices, maximum profitability and growth. Now, in partnering with iOvation, Praxis can provide their merchants with just that, in real-time.

ABOUT PRAXIS

Praxis Cashier is a technology provider that has developed the ultimate smart cashier software designed with Fintech, Online Gaming, Travel and E-commerce businesses in mind. Praxis Cashier software was designed to overcome high-risk processing difficulties, bring industrial peace to companies and increase business' transaction approval rates by over 15%. With staff based in San Jose, Barcelona, Limassol and Kharkov, Praxis provides non-stop technological and support coverage around the globe. For more information, visit www.praxiscashier.com .

ABOUT IOVATION

iOvation, a TransUnion company, was founded with a simple guiding mission: to make the Internet a safer place for people to conduct business. Since 2004, the company has been delivering against that goal, helping brands protect and engage their customers, and keeping them secure in the complex digital world. Armed with the world's largest and most precise database of reputation insights and cryptographically secure multi-factor authentication methods, iOvation safeguards tens of millions of digital transactions each day. Learn more https://www.iovation.com .

