Pradeo Earns Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Cybersecurity Solutions that Protect the Entire Mobile Value Chain

"Unlike anti-virus, risk-based, or gateway solutions that address a smaller set of mobile security requirements, Pradeo's mobile security solutions protect the entire mobile value chain by delivering extensive mobile endpoint, mobile application, and mobile data security," said Vikrant Gandhi, Industry Research Director at Frost & Sullivan.

"These solutions leverage the behavioral engine built on Pradeo's patented AI core technology to reveal and qualify hidden behaviors of mobile applications and suspicious activities on mobile devices. The company's solutions enable organizations to implement secure mobile frameworks to comply with highly demanding security and privacy regulations," said Gandhi.

Pradeo keeps its pioneer position on the mobile security market by providing best-in-class innovative services. The Pradeo Security platform offers complementary services, such as:

A Mobile Threat Defense solution dedicated to protecting mobile devices against app, network, and device-borne cybersecurity threats.

A Mobile Application Security Testing tool that generates a full security report as well as offers automatic remediation procedures to correct unwanted app behaviors.

An In-App Protection module, that helps develop self-defending applications that can adjust their behavior in response to threats detected on users' mobile device.

A Mobile Threat Intelligence service to be informed of current mobile threats targeting organizations across the world.

Pradeo will soon announce the launch of a new offer to secure mobile services accessed from non-managed devices.

Pradeo has a global presence and a distribution channel covering more than 40 countries. Its integrations and partnerships with all leading unified endpoint management (UEM) vendors, including VMware, MobileIron, Microsoft, SOTI, IBM, 42 Gears and FancyFon and sigificant partnership with Samsung has extended its market reach.

"Pradeo's solutions can be used to secure both managed and non-managed devices, and address the need to secure a critical app, a set of business apps, or personally-owned devices," noted Gandhi. "Overall, its impressive solution set and strategic partnerships have positioned Pradeo for continued growth in the highly competitive mobile security market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a comprehensive product line that caters to the breadth of the market it serves. The award recognizes the extent to which the product line meets customer base demands, and the overall impact it has in terms of customer value and increased market share.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Pradeo

Pradeo is the global leader of mobile security. It provides solutions to audit the mobile ecosystem and protect the data handled through smartphones, tablets and mobile applications.

Pradeo's cutting-edge technology, Pradeo Security, has been recognized as one of the most advanced mobile security technology by Gartner, IDC, Frost & Sullivan and 37 other research firms in 2018. It provides a reliable detection of mobile threats to prevent data leakage and reinforce compliance with data privacy regulations.

Pradeo counts Fortune 500 companies among its clients and has partnerships with enterprise mobility leaders such as Microsoft, BlackBerry, IBM, Samsung, VMware, etc.

For more details, visit www.pradeo.com or contact Pradeo on https://www.pradeo.com/en-US/contact-us

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

