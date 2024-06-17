Skin prep by Lynsey Alexander, Global Creative Makeup Artist of Prada Beauty

MILAN, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prada Spring/Summer 2025 Menswear fashion show was held on June 16, 2024 inside the Deposito at Fondazione Prada, Milan.

PRADA SPRING/SUMMER 2025 MENSWEAR SHOW

**FACE**

Alexander enhances skin with Prada Skincare, employing Prada Augmented Skin The Essence as a first step. This transformative 2-in-1 toner and micro-peel essence optimizes and renews skin texture while gently exfoliating to prepare skin for the steps that follow. Next, Alexander applies Prada Augmented Skin The Serum, a cream to water serum to even and refine skin tone, before applying Prada Augmented Skin The Cream to strengthen the skin barrier and reveal a smooth and translucent radiance. As the final step, Alexander applies a minimal layer of the Prada Reveal Foundation for a naturally diffused finish.

**LIPS**

To enhance the lips, Alexander applies Prada Balm to smooth and moisturize lips for a natural, matte finish.

