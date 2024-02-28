PractiTest to Expand Its Test Management Solution for Educational Institutions

REHOVOT, Israel, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Given the rapid growth of digital services, the need for advanced test management solutions is rising in parallel. With software applications increasing in complexity and powering everything from aircraft to medical equipment, banking systems to autonomous vehicles, modern software testing tools have never been more in demand.

At the same time, academic institutions are faced with the challenge of educating the next generation of IT professionals. Top organizations will be looking to hire employees who are equipped with up-to-date technical skills and proficiency.

PractiTest , a leading SaaS test management platform company, today announces an expanded offering to educational institutions. The company supports higher education and firmly believes in the critical role that future software developers, testers, and QA managers will play in building innovative technology. PractiTest's offering will include unlimited access to the platform for incorporation into new academic programs.

"I'm thrilled to see how our platform is helping academic institutions enhance their teaching process," said Yaniv Iny, CEO of PractiTest. "I believe that practical experience is absolutely critical in order for students to succeed in a technology-focused workplace, and our solution provides an easy and efficient way to gain that first-hand experience."

Three academic programs have already taken advantage of the PractiTest offering:

ITESO , a private Jesuit university in Guadalajara, Mexico

, a private Jesuit university in The Technion - Israel Institute of Technology located in Haifa, Israel

- Israel Institute of Technology located in AQA , a training program that integrates high-functioning autistic individuals into software testing

These educational institutions prioritize hands-on experience for their students, providing them with industry-standard tools and practices.

First-hand knowledge for a future IT career

By incorporating PractiTest's technology into their programs, students gain first-hand knowledge about software test planning, execution, and reporting. Equally important, they experience real collaboration and teamwork. This is an essential part of preparing for their future careers, where working with team members in different roles and geographies and communicating with multiple company stakeholders will be necessary.

At ITESO, PractiTest is used in the Department of Electronics, Systems, and Computing, where students learn about software testing and quality assurance. "PractiTest has been a treasure for my classroom and has truly revolutionized the way I teach software testing. With its various templates and real-life project simulations, my students are able to learn software testing at both the individual level and the real-life approach," noted Professor Prof. María Guadalupe Torres Godoy.

The Technion - Israel Institute of Technology has implemented PractiTest in its Software Engineering program, which focuses on software development, testing, and maintenance. "PractiTest is a light and flexible software built on solid but adaptable methodological foundations, and I recommend it both for teaching and for practical work in the field," said Dr. Avi Ofer.

AQA has incorporated PractiTest into its software tester training program. "PractiTest has been a game-changer for our program," said Ester Zabar, AQA's Founder and CEO. "It allows our trainees to learn about software testing in a practical and hands-on way, which is critical for their success."

About PractiTest

PractiTest is an end-to-end test management platform that centralizes all your QA work, processes, teams, and tools into one platform to bridge silos, unify communication, and enable one source of truth across your organization.

With PractiTest you can make informed data-driven decisions based on end-to-end visibility provided by customizable reports, real-time dashboards, and dynamic filter views.

Improve team's productivity; reuse testing elements to eliminate repetitive tasks, plan your team's work based on AI-generated insights and enable your team to focus on what really matters. PractiTest helps you align your testing operation with business goals, and deliver better products faster.

