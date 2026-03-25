PRA Group and StepChange Unite Stakeholders in UK Parliament to Strengthen Financial Inclusion

Cross‑sector dialogue highlights practical ways to support people in financial difficulty

NORFOLK, Va., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, has once again partnered with StepChange Debt Charity, the United Kingdom's largest debt advice charity, to advance financial inclusion for consumers across the UK.

PRA Group and StepChange Advance Financial Inclusion and Consumer Resiliency in UK Parliament.

For the second consecutive year, just ahead of Debt Awareness Week, PRA Group and StepChange convened stakeholders for a policy roundtable at the House of Lords. The event, held on 12 March 2026 at the Palace of Westminster, was hosted by Gill Furniss, Member of Parliament and chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Debt and Financial Inclusion.

The roundtable brought together leaders from across the financial ecosystem, including banks, fintechs, credit reference agencies, not-for-profit organizations, think tanks, academics, trade organizations, regulators and government bodies. Discussions centered on the UK's financial inclusion strategy, with a particular focus on improving outcomes for people in debt and expanding access to safe, affordable finance.

PRA Group UK and StepChange continue to collaborate on consumer-focused research aimed at better understanding the challenges facing people in financial difficulty. This work includes exploring how credit scoring influences access to finance and identifying opportunities to strengthen support for households managing debt.

The research finds many customers link their credit scores with feelings of control, normality and self-worth, citing access to credit for emergencies and unexpected costs as factors that shape their mindset. Furthermore, customers who have committed to affordable debt repayments and developed regular payment habits often do not obtain suitable finance at a price that reflects their real risk and creditworthiness.

"Defaulting on payments can affect credit scores for a long time, even for temporary difficulties. We know that people recovering from problem debt remain financially vulnerable and can be pushed back into financial difficulties by lumpy and unexpected expenses," said Peter Tutton, director of policy, research and public affairs at StepChange. "There is a real need for access to safe, affordable credit. So, it is no surprise our survey data shows that people recovering from problem debt would like to improve their credit scores."

"As a trusted partner to banks and lenders with three decades of experience helping customers resolve their debt, PRA Group is proud to work alongside StepChange to advance thoughtful, evidence‑based approaches to financial inclusion," said Owen James, president of PRA Group Europe. "By bringing together voices from across the financial sector, we can help shape policies that ensure people in financial difficulty receive the support and pathways they need to rebuild financially."

Furniss said, "I am delighted that PRA Group and StepChange have brought experts and decision-makers together here in Parliament. As the government's Financial Inclusion Strategy takes shape, it is vital that key industry players make their voices heard and identify the best ways to support people who are concerned about their finances in the years to come."

About PRA Group

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

About StepChange

StepChange Debt Charity is the UK's largest debt advice charity, helping hundreds of thousands of people every year to deal with their debts. Founded in 1993, StepChange supports people experiencing debt problems through telephone and online services, and campaigns for change to reduce the harm and stigma associated with debt.

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