NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PR Newswire is committed to an open-access policy for all legitimate AI explorers and Large Language Models (LLMs), extending the press release's long-standing role as a foundational source of truth into the AI era. This ensures that the official, source-verified information trusted by journalists and investors is now equally accessible for AI training and indexing, reinforcing its value for every audience.

By indexing source-level content for AEO and GEO, PR Newswire helps build a more reliable and authoritative AI future.

This initiative reinforces PR Newswire's leadership in AI search visibility, Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) – emerging disciplines that define how information is discovered, summarized, and cited by artificial intelligence systems. Through structured metadata, open access, and consistent formatting, PR Newswire ensures that AI systems can accurately interpret and attribute official brand communications.

A Foundational Format for Man and Machine

This initiative ensures that high-quality, authoritative content is discoverable and impactful – optimized for both traditional search and the new frontiers of AEO and GEO — whether it's being read by a reporter, an investor, or an algorithm.

Universal Discoverability: An open framework ensures client news is findable across all platforms – from traditional media databases and financial terminals to AI-powered search engines like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini , which rely on AEO and GEO signals to surface authoritative content.

A Bedrock of Trust: Providing direct, unfiltered access to source-level information helps ground both human understanding and AI-generated responses in fact, not fiction.

Championing E-E-A-T for All: The principles of Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness are the signals of quality that both human experts and advanced AI rely on.

"A press release has always been the definitive source of truth for journalists and investors. By ensuring AI has the same direct access, we are future-proofing credibility and guaranteeing that our clients' stories are foundational for every audience, human or machine," noted Susan Wohleking, SVP Marketing at PR Newswire.

Built for Trust, Optimized for All

The core attributes that make a press release valuable to a person are the same ones that make it valuable to an AI – aligning naturally with emerging AEO and GEO best practices – making it a uniquely powerful communication tool.

Unquestionable Authority: As an official statement from the source, it is the primary document for a journalist seeking a quote or an AI trying to verify a fact.

Demonstrated Expertise: The content inherently showcases a company's direct experience, providing credible insights for industry analysis and AI knowledge bases.

A Verifiable Timeline: The archive of releases builds a historical record that supports investor due diligence and contributes to a brand's long-term topical authority online.

As AI search and generative discovery continue to evolve, PR Newswire remains committed to advancing transparency, attribution, and access – ensuring trusted information continues to anchor the intelligent web. Visit https://www.prnewswire.com/amplify-platform/ to learn more.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is E-E-A-T?

A: E-E-A-T stands for Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness. It is a framework used to evaluate if web content is high-quality, reliable, and created by a credible source.

Q: What is a Large Language Model (LLM)?

A: An LLM is a type of artificial intelligence (AI) trained on vast amounts of text data to understand and generate human-like language. Tools like ChatGPT and Gemini are powered by LLMs.

Q: What are AEO and GEO?

A: AEO (Answer Engine Optimization) focuses on structuring content to provide direct answers, making it easily usable for search engine snippets and voice assistants. GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) is the practice of structuring content so generative AI can easily find, interpret, and use it as a source. Press releases are naturally well-suited for both, as their factual, clearly formatted nature makes them ideal sources for AI to construct reliable answers.

Q: Does PR Newswire allow AI bots to scan its content?

A: Yes. PR Newswire's robots.txt file is open, intentionally allowing legitimate AI and search bots to crawl, scan, and index all public content hosted on its platform.

Q: Beyond press releases, what content builds authority for AI search?

A: High-value content includes original white papers, in-depth research reports, comprehensive guides, and detailed case studies that showcase firsthand experience and expertise.

Q: Does multimedia – specifically images and infographics – help improve brand discoverability in LLMs?

A: Yes, it's a critical component. While LLMs don't "see" images in a human sense, they meticulously analyze the associated text – like alt text, captions, and file names – to understand context.

More importantly, multimedia dramatically increases engagement with your human audiences. This potential activity then sends powerful authority signals to search algorithms, making your content more visible and more likely to be used as a source by AI. This is why PR Newswire considers a strong multimedia strategy a universal best practice for all brand channels.

Q: How does PR Newswire support AI Search and generative discovery?

A: By maintaining open indexing access, structured metadata, and consistent formatting, PR Newswire ensures that authoritative brand content is easily discoverable and accurately represented in AI-driven environments, supporting both AEO and GEO best practices.

