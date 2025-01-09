P&R Measurement Debuts at CES 2025: Redefining Industrial Applications and Flexible Manufacturing

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- P&R Measurement, a key player in the measurement and control industry, is making its global debut at CES 2025, showcasing breakthrough solutions in AI-driven industrial applications and flexible manufacturing. Highlighting its upgraded brand vision, "Empowering everyone to be an innovator," the company focuses on "AI-enhanced industrial applications + flexible manufacturing solutions" for modern industrial needs.

At the heart of P&R Measurement's exhibit is PRIME, its self-developed industrial AI Agent. Designed to integrate testing and manufacturing systems with advanced automation, PRIME simplifies workflows, reduces technical barriers, and empowers non-expert users to confidently handle complex engineering tasks. This transformative technology embodies P&R Measurement's commitment to innovation, delivering greater value to clients while expanding opportunities for growth.

Flexible Manufacturing and Tailored Solutions

P&R Measurement's flexible manufacturing innovations also take center stage alongside PRIME. The company offers customized solutions for automated testing and assembly lines, enhancing precision, efficiency, and reliability across industries. In collaboration with a leading home appliance manufacturer, its Smart Lab—an AI and IoT-powered automated laboratory platform—optimized product development by reducing energy consumption by 30%, lowering R&D costs, and boosting testing efficiency in high-energy labs.

Additionally, P&R Measurement is showcasing its A²S Lab, a sensory testing solution, and A²TP, a flexible testing platform, which streamline complex product testing and enhance user experience.

Cross-Industry Collaboration and Market Recognition

Leveraging expertise across AI, information technology, industrial manufacturing, measurement and testing, P&R Measurement creates high-value solutions tailored to the consumer electronics, home appliances, and automotive sectors. Its AI-enhanced visual defect detection system has enabled a pass rate exceeding 99.8% for large automotive parts, while its deep learning model for a consumer electronics client automated sound anomaly detection, ensuring production accuracy and efficiency.

These innovations have addressed critical challenges, including on-time delivery and quality control, earning P&R Measurement widespread market recognition and trust.

Vision for the Future

P&R Measurement continues to transform intelligent manufacturing by integrating AI and advanced testing technologies into industrial and everyday applications. With a flexible, customer-focused approach, the company remains committed to evolving market demands. Following CES 2025, P&R Measurement will showcase its cutting-edge concepts at Design Con on January 28, reinforcing its leadership in shaping the future of global industrial ecosystems.

