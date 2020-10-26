Powtoon launches the world's first end-to-end solution to address business communications challenges in one Visual Communication Platform

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Powtoon, the world's leading Visual Communication Platform, is announcing today the launch of their centralised offering which empowers companies to create, manage, distribute, and track unlimited pieces of visual content. The new Visual Communication Platform by Powtoon is designed to make business employees collaborate more effectively, gain alignment across departments, and increase productivity.

Powtoon is best known for its tools to create quick, easy and cost-effective video animations for internal communications, training and development, and marketing and sales, having worked with 96% of Fortune 500 companies over the last decade and over 30 million customers worldwide. Based on this wealth of experience, Powtoon is addressing the pain points felt by companies in the whole lifecycle of video creation and distribution under one platform.

Existing clients including Dell, Microsoft, Verizon, Google, Unilever, Virgin Trains, as well as leading universities and global consulting companies, will continue to be supported through Powtoon's existing offering with new tools augmenting the current platform. New features including screen capture, detailed character (avatar) customisation, advanced management capabilities and detailed analytics will be rolled out.

COVID-19 has brought new communication challenges to businesses of all sizes, with remote and hybrid working teams struggling to align siloed departments, as well as sales and marketing teams needing to find new ways to communicate smoothly with clients who they previously would have met face to face. The creation of visually engaging content is becoming increasingly important as a means to cut through the background noise and capture the attention of the viewer. Traditionally, these pieces of content have been labour intensive and expensive to produce, however this new platform brings the whole process into one streamlined tool.

Ilya Spitalnik, Powtoon's Founder, said, "Endless email threads, exhausting video calls, packed presentations - this is our daily reality as employees, as customers, as students. The rise of technology and remote working has made it even more challenging for individuals and organisations to communicate effectively and cut through the digital chaos. Here at Powtoon, we've made it our number one goal to help organisations harness the power of "visuals" to deliver positive communication experiences. With 10 years worth of insights from 30 million Powtoon users and virtually all Fortune 500 companies, we're thrilled to introduce our all-inclusive, Visual Communication Platform to help companies communicate differently, effectively, and visually."

Powtoon will be hosting a live webinar on October 27th and invites enterprise companies who want to learn more about Powtoon and their new Visual Communication Platform to sign up.

About Powtoon

Powtoon's mission is to empower individuals, teams, and companies to achieve measurable results by transforming everyday communication into visual experiences that get their audience to care, connect and act. In order to do this, Powtoon empowers organizations to create, manage and distribute impactful visual content to engage clients, lead successful digital transformations and effectively implement change. Powtoon has a reach of 30 million customers across the globe, each using the company's tools to bring their communications to life as a means to secure prospective clients, manage client engagement and implement recommendations. Find out more at https://www.powtoon.com.

