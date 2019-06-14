POWSTER's DoomDays.House Takes Bastille Fans on a fully Immersive, 3D Party Experience

DoomDays.House, POWSTER's new immersive 3D web experience, allows Bastille fans to explore the "Doom Days" party house while listening to the band's new album, "Doom Days"

LOS ANGELES and LONDON, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- POWSTER, the award-winning interactive creative studio and production company for over 150 movie distributors, in collaboration with multi-platinum selling top British music artist Bastille, today launched a completely immersive 3D web experience for fans, DoomDays.House. The activation is a part of the release of the band's third studio album by the same name allowing audiences to explore the house where a fictional party takes place in 3D on their web browser.

Starting at quarter past midnight, moments from the night are captured as 3D memories, replaying the evening as if it is the morning after. Fans can scroll through and solve interactive 3D puzzles, revealing key parts of the party. With real-life actors and physical sets, users of the web experience are able to unlock up to seven rooms total from the party house and access a new room every few days. Each room in the house represents a different song from the album with the themes of the tracks woven into the scenes. After the album release on June 14th, fans can listen to songs in entirety via the Spotify integration while investigating the house.

To take the experience to the next level, DoomDays.House also enables users to explore each completed memory further with World AR on iOS and soon also on Android. Through a single tap, World AR brings scenes from the website into a fan's real physical space, allowing them to explore the world of "Doom Days" from every angle.

"DoomDays.House goes beyond the average web app experience, incorporating immersive and 3D technologies to take audiences into the party as if they're actually living the memories themselves," said Ste Thompson, CEO and Creative Director of Powster. "By immersing fans into the evening, this activation paves the way for a new method of engagement for audiences, creating more memorable and meaningful experiences."

"Innovation has always been super important to the band and at the heart of every Bastille album campaign. We are always keen to experiment with new technologies, creating fun and engaging experiences for the fans," said Tony Barnes the Senior Director Digital of Virgin EMI. "Starting the morning after the night before, DoomDays.House is an immersive and memorable exploration of the album, we can't wait for fans to begin using the site."

DoomDays.House is available in the United States and United Kingdom via web browser currently on iOS and soon for Android devices. To take part in this ultimate fan experience, visit DoomDays.House.

POWSTER, part of Vista Group International (NZX & ASX: VGL), is an award-winning interactive creative studio and production company for over 150 movie distributors including all six major studios, and various major music labels globally. POWSTER's platform enables over eight million consumers a week to discover cinema showtimes on official movie websites. POWSTER develops creative and engaging content such as music videos, websites, interactive experiences, and more. In 2018, the company built close to two thousand official showtimes and ticketing sites worldwide, including official sites for big blockbusters like Star Wars in over 25 countries, to independent releases. The platform lists all cinemas playing the movie and allows the studios to intelligently market their movies based on real-time analytics.

POWSTER has headquarters in both Los Angeles and London.

