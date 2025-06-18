Powersports Leader BRP Opens First Flagship Store in Paris

"The opening of our flagship store marks a milestone for BRP in Europe and positions us to continue growing as a global leader in powersports," said Steve Pelletier, Vice President and General Manager International at BRP. "With its prominent location in the heart of the French Capital, and strong focus on our all-new electric motorcycles, this new store enables us to expand our market presence by connecting even more with our community and confirms our long-term investment in Europe."

This flagship store is the first one in Europe in BRP's 22-year history and highlights BRP's rich heritage and leadership in the powersports industry. Designed as a retail, experiential, and demo center, the store, which spans over 144 square meters, underlines BRP's commitment to innovation, premium quality, and next-level relationships with its customers. BRP selected this location to support its market objectives and is pleased to have Canadian Motors operate its dealership from there. Canadian Motors already operates three motorcycle dealerships in France and has a strong experience of selling electric bikes. In addition, BRP will support Canadian Motors with a diverse range of marketing activities, ultimately helping to bring more foot traffic in the door. Currently, BRP has a network of more than 450 dealers and distributors across the EMEA region.

The electric newcomers: Can-Am Pulse and Can-Am Origin

Featured in the flagship store are BRP's brand-new electric motorcycles – the Can-Am Pulse and Can-Am Origin. Both models are available with a power of 11kW as well as 35kW. "French customers will be able to access the 11kW option with their car driver's license and an additional training course of seven hours only, making it the perfect opportunity for Parisian commuters, scooter owners, and anyone else, to step up and experience the feeling and the performance of a real motorcycle," said Edouard Lotthé, Regional Commercial Manager, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany and Austria at BRP.

Both models redefine the ride and awaken the energy in every rider, whether in the city or off the beaten path. Each is driven by an all-new Rotax E-Power power unit – BRP's proprietary electric technology – which delivers instant torque on demand, merging pulsating performance with style and sophistication. A key feature that sets it apart is an innovative liquid-cooled system, which includes the battery, charger, inverter, and motor. The system significantly limits battery degradation over time while simultaneously optimizing range and charge time. In fact, riders will experience quick and efficient charging each and every time and in any condition – from 20% to 80% in 50 minutes – using Level 2 charging at home or at automotive charging stations.

In addition, the motorcycles can be equipped with 28 different accessories, including a top case, side bags and tank bag, allowing for practicality and elegance, specifically when commuting around the city.

Can-Am Pulse

The Can-Am Pulse is crafted for the energy of city life. An agile and nimble naked motorcycle designed for smart commuters and urban explorers, it features a massive 10.25-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay, allowing riders to navigate with ease and stay connected to each ride with the BRP GO! App. It also has a unique feature, an Active ReGen system that provides enhanced control and smooth deceleration while giving more power back to the battery.

Can-Am Origin

The Can-Am Origin is engineered to take you everywhere, through dirt, over asphalt and beyond. It boasts the same Active ReGen and connective technology as the Pulse, and wields unmistakable Can-Am DNA and motocross heritage with all-terrain readiness, enhanced suspension, and dual sport tires. It adds an Off-Road riding mode, and its high ground clearance and full KYB suspension with 255mm of travel up front and adjustability in the rear inspire confidence off the beaten path and firm planting on paved roadways.

Can-Am Three-Wheel Family

The Can-Am Canyon is the newest addition to the brand's three-wheel lineup and the most versatile, rugged and adventure-ready three-wheel vehicle BRP has ever built. It enables the rider to travel on a multitude of rides ranging from a quick trip out to the countryside to multi-day excursions on unexplored roads without breaking a sweat, embracing life's adventures at any stage.

The Can-Am Spyder represents touring as well as sporty comfort on the highest level. Combining powerful performance in a bold and muscular design, modern riding comfort, and ample storage space, it is made for long road trips and stylish journeys in urban environments.

The Can-Am Ryker stands out with agile handling and ease of use. Perfect for spontaneous trips or weekend getaways, it remains a perfect option for people looking for an incredibly fun ride, regardless of experience, with accessible pricing and ease of riding.

Cautionary statements

Certain statements included in this press release, including with respect to the expected impact of opening a first flagship store in Paris, including on BRP's ability to position itself as a global leader in powersports and reinforce its long-term investment in Europe as well as statements relating to the key features of the products available and their expected performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "forecasts", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes" "estimates", "outlook", "predicts", "projects", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on a number of assumptions, and are subject to important risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, made by the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends. Forward-looking statements cannot be relied upon due to, amongst other things, changing external events and general uncertainties of the business. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous factors, many of which are beyond BRP's control, including the risk factors disclosed previously and from time to time in BRP's filings with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada and the United States, available on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.com or EDGAR at sec.gov, respectively. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of the press release (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made), and are subject to change after such date and the Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by unless required by applicable securities regulations.

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP had annual sales of CA$7.8 billion from over 130 countries and employed approximately 16,500 driven, resourceful people as of January 31, 2025.

