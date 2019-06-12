PowerObjects recognised as Winner of 2019 Microsoft Financial Services Partner of the Year

PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies Company will receive the award at Microsoft Inspire in July

LONDON, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerObjects today announced it has won the 2019 Microsoft Financial Services Partner of the Year Award. The company was honoured among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"PowerObjects is honoured to win the Microsoft 2019 Global Financial Services Partner of the Year Award, which is a true testament to our industry commitment, focus and dedication to transforming the Financial Services industry globally on the Microsoft Cloud platform," says Greg Moser, Financial Services Practice Director at PowerObjects. "We will continue innovating to help organisations enhance the benefits of Microsoft Dynamics by leveraging our industry IP, accelerators and PowerPack add-ons across the Financial Services industry."

Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from a set of more than 2,900 entrants from 115 countries worldwide. PowerObjects was recognised for providing outstanding solutions and services in Financial Services.

The Financial Services Partner of the Year Award recognises a partner organisation that excels at providing innovative and unique services or solutions based on Microsoft technologies to Financial Services customers, demonstrating thought leadership in their industry. It requires demonstrated business leadership and success through strong growth in new customer additions and revenue by leveraging the latest Microsoft technology as the solution platform.

"It's an honour to recognise finalists and winners of the Microsoft 2019 Partner of the Year Awards," said Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. "These companies are successfully leading their industries, building intelligent solutions, addressing complex business challenges and making more possible for customers around the world. I'm honoured to congratulate each winner and finalist."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognise Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year.

About PowerObjects

PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies Company is a leader in delivering Microsoft Business Applications solutions and the Dynamics 365 workloads through unparalleled offerings of service, support, education and add-ons. Named the 2019 Microsoft Financial Services Partner of the Year and the 2019 Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Customer Service Partner of the Year, PowerObjects' mission is to be the number one Microsoft Business Applications Provider in the world by delivering solutions that help organisations increase productivity, streamline business processes and build better relationships.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/467009/Power_Objects_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.powerobjects.com



SOURCE PowerObjects, An HCL Technologies Company