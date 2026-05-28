Powermat Technologies and Anker Innovations Announce Patent License Agreement and Strategic Collaboration

TEL AVIV, Israel and SHENZHEN, China, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Powermat Technologies, Ltd., a pioneer in wireless power and an early global commercializer of wireless charging solutions and Anker Innovations Co., Ltd., a world leader in consumer electronics, today announced a patent license agreement and strategic collaboration between the parties to accelerate the next phase of wireless power adoption.

Under the agreement, Anker Innovations receives a license to Powermat's portfolio of wireless power patents, covering technologies related to Qi and Q2 functionalities, including magnetic alignment. Powermat was among the first companies to introduce wireless charging products commercially across the U.S., UK, and Europe prior to the establishment of today's global standards and continues to contribute to the development of the wireless power ecosystem through its intellectual property.

Beyond the licensing agreement, the companies will explore collaboration opportunities on wireless power technologies and their application across consumer electronics, smart home, and emerging device categories. The collaboration aims to support the development of improved performance, greater design flexibility, and more seamless user experiences for end customers worldwide.

"This agreement marks an important milestone for both companies," said Kfir Abuhatzira, CEO of Powermat Technologies. "Anker Innovations is one of the most trusted brands in consumer technology, and we are pleased to enter into this license agreement and collaboration. Together, we look forward to advancing wireless charging innovation. As one of the earliest companies to bring wireless charging to market at scale, Powermat has built a portfolio that continues to power the industry."

"We are pleased to have reached this agreement with Powermat," said Robinson Cheng, General Counsel of Anker Innovations. "Anker remains committed to advancing innovation in charging technology and delivering high-quality solutions that meet the evolving needs of consumers worldwide."

The agreement reflects the growing importance of intellectual property licensing and collaboration in advancing the global wireless charging ecosystem and fostering innovation across the industry. Powermat's licensing program supports businesses worldwide in incorporating wireless power technology into their products, with its technologies already deployed in over one billion devices globally.

About Powermat Technologies

Powermat Technologies provides advanced Qi-certified and proprietary wireless power solutions for IoT, telecom (5G), automotive, robotics, consumer electronics, medical devices, and industrial applications. Powermat wireless power solutions and IP licensing programs enable global businesses to incorporate advanced wireless power into their products and customize solutions for unique use cases. Global market leaders including Samsung, General Motors, Flextronics, Harman International, Pivotal Commware, Maytronics, Sportable and LG have adopted Powermat wireless power solutions. Powermat continues to expand its licensing business, with over 40 licensees worldwide leveraging its wireless charging technologies, powering over 800 million smartphones, 40 million embedded accessories, and 8 million vehicles globally.

www.powermat.com

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global smart hardware technology company dedicated to advancing innovation through technology. The company harnesses AI and robotics to deliver products in charging, energy storage, smart appliances, home security, creative tools, and audio-video. Anker Innovations operates leading brands including Anker, eufy, and Soundcore, serving more than 200 million users worldwide. The company is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (300866.SZ).

www.anker.com

Contacts:

Powermat Technologies: fatih@powermat.com

Anker Innovations: pr@anker.com