Powering next-generation, science-backed Longevity Beauty actives, AlUla Peregrina™ brings to In-Cosmetics Global 2026 the 1st verified premium supply chain from the Desert of Arabia

AL-ULA, Saudi Arabia , March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AlUla Peregrina Trading Company (APTC), Saudi Arabia's natural active ingredients company and creator of the AlUla Peregrina™ brand, will showcase its portfolio of patented, desert-derived actives at In-Cosmetics Global 2026, taking place from 14–16 April in Paris. The portfolio includes oil- and water-soluble ingredients designed for longevity beauty applications across skin and hair care.

Desert of Arabia APTC quality control

For centuries, oil extracted from Peregrina seeds was traded along the ancient incense routes, valued for its rarity, resilience, and use in perfumery, cosmetics, and traditional remedies. Today, AlUla Peregrina™ is reviving this heritage through a sourcing model that combines controlled cultivation, full traceability, and local production aligned with international biodiversity and ethical standards. The supply chain has undergone multiple independent verifications by the Union for Ethical BioTrade (UEBT), confirming its classification as "Responsibly Sourced."

At the core of APTC's portfolio are patented AlUla Peregrina™ actives, including oils and extracts derived from Peregrina seeds, a plant naturally adapted to extreme desert environments. These actives are naturally rich in ceramides and plant-derived exosomes, compounds widely studied for their role in cellular communication, skin barrier restoration, and longevity-driven skin performance.

Available in both oil- and water-soluble formats, the ingredients are designed to integrate seamlessly into a wide range of cosmetic formulations, offering flexibility for R&D laboratories and product developers.

AlUla Peregrina™ actives are developed for multifunctional performance across skincare, haircare, and body care, and are COSMOS Natural approved.

Their efficacy has been validated through a combination of in vitro, ex vivo, and clinical evaluations, demonstrating measurable benefits in skin barrier restoration, anti-aging and anti-sagging performance, skin tone brightening, and hair redensification.

These results position AlUla Peregrina™ ingredients within next-generation, science-backed longevity beauty and regenerative care formulations.

AlUla Peregrina™ raw materials are processed in an ISO 9001-certified laboratory located in AlUla.

This localized model ensures quality control, batch-to-batch consistency, and technical standardization, while reinforcing value creation at origin and supporting scalable export readiness.

Speaking ahead of the exhibition, Nicolas Levron, Chief Operating Officer of APTC, said: "Our participation at In-Cosmetics Global marks an important step in introducing natural, patented actives from the Desert of Arabia to the international formulation community. By combining traceable sourcing, scientific validation, and local transformation, we are establishing AlUla Peregrina™ as a credible new origin for high-performance longevity beauty ingredients."

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