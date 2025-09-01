POWERCHINA Projects Signal China's Expanding Role in Balkan Energy Transition

BEIJING, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from CRI Online:

Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), a country with substantial wind resources and growing emphasis on environmental protection, has become a focal point for China's renewable energy investments in Europe. The Ivovik 84-megawatt (MW) wind farm and the Ulog hydropower plant in the Neretva River Valley—both under construction by Power Construction Corporation of China (POWERCHINA)—represent a significant step for Chinese-built power equipment in Eastern Europe, with a reported localization rate of 90 percent. The projects also reflect a broader effort to align Chinese and European technical standards in support of global climate goals.

The Ivovik project is notable as the first foreign-concession energy venture in BiH and the country's first renewable development led by a Chinese firm. Once connected to the national grid, it is set to become BiH's largest renewable generation facility, producing an estimated 259 million kWh annually. According to project figures, that output could displace roughly 240,000 tons of carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions per year. Supporters say the project will bolster BiH's energy transition while delivering environmental and economic benefits.

In Kalinovik, Republika Srpska, the Ulog hydropower plant marks the first hydro project in BiH undertaken by a Chinese company and POWERCHINA's initial engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) hydropower project in Europe. When operational, the facility is expected to strengthen regional power supply, provide zero-emissions generation, and contribute to long-term sustainability goals across Central and Eastern Europe.

For POWERCHINA, the developments highlight the company's growing role in Europe's clean-energy buildout. Company officials describe the Ivovik and Ulog projects as "a bridge" between China and BiH—both in strengthening renewable infrastructure and in signaling broader cooperation on climate and energy transition.