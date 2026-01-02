POWERCHINA Deepens ESG Commitments in Serbia Through Sustainable Infrastructure Projects and Community Engagement

BELGRADE, Serbia, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the recently concluded COP30 setting a higher global standard for climate action, Power Construction Corporation of China ("POWERCHINA" or "the Company") is reaffirming its long-term commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) development in Serbia, home to its Eurasia Regional Headquarters (RHQ).

The Belgrade Bypass in Serbia, developed by POWERCHINA to enhance urban mobility and regional connectivity.

"Our commitment to Serbia's dynamic growth underscores the tangible impact that strong ESG practices can deliver," said Mr. Yang Bo, the Chief Representative of POWERCHINA to Serbia. "Now more than ever, the world needs infrastructure that is sustainable, efficient, and inclusive. We will continue investing in initiatives that drive that sustainable development together with our partners, which will in turn empower communities and move the world towards a friendlier future."

POWERCHINA's Eurasia RHQ oversees operations across 63 countries and regions. Approximately 85 percent of its workforce in the region consists of local and third-country professionals. Through the many projects it has undertaken in Serbia, POWERCHINA has helped to create more than 1,500 jobs, bolstering the local economy.

Since POWERCHINA entered the Serbian market in 2012, it has been transforming critical infrastructure in Serbia. The construction of the Belgrade Bypass Section B Project stands as one such highlight. As the project's primary contractor, POWERCHINA also upgraded the drainage and water supply systems in the road's surrounding residential areas, expediting the construction process while improving the quality of life for residents.

Additionally, POWERCHINA is helping to connect communities by signing the contracts for the construction of Belgrade Metro Line 1, a critical long-term transportation. This collaboration between POWERCHINA and Serbia in building the Belgrade Metro system since 2019 is making the long wait for Belgrade City to an end with easing chronic congestion and pollution in the city of 1.7 million people. Furthermore, POWERCHINA assisted in the construction of the Gornji Milanovac Bypass. The road officially opened for service in early October 2024, providing a dedicated route for commercial traffic.

To deepen social and cultural engagement—an initiative central to POWERCHINA's mission—the Company began the construction of the Serbian National Stadium on May 1, 2024, a state-of-the-art facility that will support Serbia's vibrant sporting scene for fans and athletes. In addition, POWERCHINA is empowering young people in Serbia by organizing in initiatives such as the "China–Serbia Youth Friendship Dialogue," helping youth from both countries to discover opportunities for growth while strengthening bilateral relations. POWERCHINA's infrastructure projects also play a pivotal cultural role; for its contributions to the Gornji Milanovac Bypass project, POWERCHINA was awarded the Takovo Uprising Gold Medal, an honor established by the municipality of Gornji Milanovac in recognition of outstanding benefits to the local community.

Environmental protection remains pivotal to POWERCHINA's Eurasia strategy. In 2024, POWERCHINA collectively used over 900,000 tons of low-carbon concrete in the region. Globally, POWERCHINA contributes to the goals of peaking carbon emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

Outside Serbia, POWERCHINA continues to expand their global portfolio of renewable energy and climate-resilient infrastructure. Most recently, it signed a general contracting agreement with Spain's Viroque Energy for the Arreaz Photovoltaic Power Station in Cádiz, a 44-MW project expected to deliver 95,000 MWh of clean electricity annually.

Across its operations, POWERCHINA remains committed to the business philosophy of "Integrity, Commitment, Win-Win" cooperation. The Company is committed to delivering high-impact social projects aligned with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

