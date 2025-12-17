Power Transformers Market Outlook 2030: Growing at 6% CAGR Driven by Grid Modernization & Renewable Energy Integration; Asia-Pacific Leads, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report of Mordor Intelligence, the global power transformer market is set to grow from about USD 24.8 billion in 2025 to nearly USD 33.5 billion by 2030, reflecting a steady 6.22% CAGR. Demand is accelerating as industries electrify, utilities expand renewable connections, and regulators tighten grid-reliability requirements. With manufacturing backlogs stretching beyond two years, buyers now prioritize delivery as much as technical performance. Major utilities, IPPs, and cloud data-center operators are increasingly signing multi-year supply agreements that secure production slots in advance.

Emerging Trends and Developments:

Rising Influence of Renewable-Based Power Systems



Growing reliance on wind and solar is reshaping transformer requirements, pushing the need for units that can stabilize rapid voltage changes and manage two-way energy flow. As utilities adopt newer architectures-from solid-state designs to compact modular units-manufacturers are responding with flexible builds that can be assembled on-site and adjusted across multiple voltage classes. Digital design tools now allow operators to model performance before installation, helping reduce operational risk.

Grid Modernization and Refurbishment Needs



A significant share of existing transmission equipment is reaching the end of its useful life, driving a wave of replacements and overhauls. Utilities are leaning on advanced condition-monitoring tools to prioritize repairs, yet many assets still show aging-related wear that necessitates complete renewal. Refurbishment teams increasingly perform on-site upgrades to cut delays, though long-deferred maintenance continues to fuel strong demand for new transformer installations.

Strengthening Network Resilience and HVDC Expansion



Growing exposure to extreme weather and cyber threats is prompting tougher reliability standards across power networks. At the same time, the expansion of long-distance HVDC links-particularly for offshore and cross-regional energy transfer-is elevating the need for transformers built to withstand demanding electrical stresses. Producers with advanced testing capabilities and specialized insulation technologies are becoming preferred partners as grid operators plan phased high-voltage upgrades.

Regional Outlook

In North America, the market is stable but often limited by manufacturing capacity. Policy support encourages domestic output, and major transmission projects are prompting collaboration between local plants and global suppliers. Canada is upgrading hydro-linked networks, and Mexico's growing industrial base is increasing substation requirements.

Asia-Pacific region stands out as both the largest and fastest-growing market. The regional dominance reflects rising electricity demand, ongoing grid expansion, and strong investment in renewable integration across emerging and developed economies.

Power Transformer Market Segmentation:

By Power Rating (MVA)

Large (Above 100 MVA)



Medium (10 to 100 MVA)



Small (Up to 10 MVA)

By Cooling Type

Air-cooled



Oil-cooled

By Phase

Single-phase



Three-phase

By End-User

Power utilities (renewables, non-renewables, and T&D)



Industrial



Commercial



Residential

By Region

North America



United States





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





United Kingdom





France





Italy





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





ASEAN countries





Australia & New Zealand





Rest of Asia-Pacific



South America



Brazil





Argentina





Chile





Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia





United Arab Emirates





South Africa





Egypt





Rest of Middle East & Africa

For a full breakdown of power transformer market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access all details of the Mordor Intelligence report at: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/power-transformers-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Power Transformers Industry Players

Hitachi Energy (ABB)

Siemens Energy AG

GE Vernova

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions

Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Hyosung Heavy Industries

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

CG Power & Industrial Solutions

SPX Transformer Solutions

TBEA Co. Ltd.

JiangSu HuaPeng Transformer

Shandong Taikai Transformer

Schneider Electric

Eaton Corporation

Fuji Electric

LS Electric

WEG SA

Wilson Transformer Company

Saudi Transformers Co.

Elsewedy Electric

Hammond Power Solutions

TriDelta Meidensha

