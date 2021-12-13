Power Tools Accessories Market Size by Revenue to Reach USD 17 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this power tools accessories market report.

The power tools accessories market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Insights:

Japan and South Korea are major manufacturers and exporters of electrical appliances and automobiles, Singapore dominates with its excellent construction facilities. Furthermore, the increasing purchasing power of consumers and rising practice DIY among young consumers are driving the heat gun market in the APAC region.

The EV industry can be highly benefitted with the advancement in power tools and accessories. The power tool manufacturers are focusing on developing wireless tools that can connect with the internet.

Rise in the application of precision parts and growing global consumer traffic are expected to drive the demand for power tools and accessories in the aerospace industry.

The power tools sector has witnessed significant growth over the years due to the boom in the construction and related industries. The innovation and technology have led to a shift from corded to cordless tools.

Most major players such as Bosch develop user-friendly tools with NanoBlade technology for DIY enthusiasts which is accelerating the growth of the market.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by accessory type, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors, and 22 other vendors are profiled in the report

Power Tools Accessories Market – Opportunities Assessment

The present scenario is driving vendors to alter and refine their unique value propositions to achieve a strong market presence. In 2019, the top 18 companies including Bosch, Stanley, and Milwaukee accounted for over 85% share of the global power tool accessories market. Extending the product portfolio with power tools and accessories that are customized and ideal for DIY enthusiasts can be an effective strategy for most of the competitive vendors in the market. TTI launches more than 300 new upgraded products each year and it takes six months to develop a new product where the versatility of the products is enhancing the market for new range of accessories. The adoption rate of cordless power tools among end-users in the US and Europe has been impressive since their launch. With the growth in DIY culture and the demand for more user-friendly tools, vendors are customizing their tools for home improvement activities. Consequently, jigsaws and sanders from TTI and Stanley are being designed for DIY enthusiasts. By focusing on a new category of tools, the advent of a new range of accessories could also increase the overall revenues for these companies.

Power Tools Accessories by Accessory Type

Drill Bits

Screwdriver Bits

Router Bits

Circular Saw Blades

Jig Saw Blades

Bandsaw Blades

Abrasive Wheels

Reciprocating Saw Blades

Batteries

Others

Power Tools Accessories by End-user

Industrial

Automotive



Aerospace



Electronics



Energy



Construction



Shipbuilding



Others

Commercial

Residential

Power Tools Accessories by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Spain



Italy

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



UAE



Turkey

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Growing Prominence in Asian Manufacturing

Industry 4.0 and Smart Precision Manufacturing

Growth in the Construction Industry

Development in Lithium-ion Batteries

Prominent Vendors

Black & Decker

Robert Bosch

Techtronic Industries Company (TTI)

Makita

Hilti

Other Prominent Vendors

Apex Tool Group

Snap-on

Koki Holdings

Fortive

Positec

Chervon

Fein

FERM

AIMCO

Festool

CS Unitec

Dynabrade

Husqvarna

Stihl

Blount

KYOCERA

INTERSKOL

Panasonic

URYU SEISAKU

Atlas Copco

Ingersoll Rand

Emerson

