Power Smarter, Live Greener -- THIRDREALITY Introduces the Smart Plug UZ1 with Energy Monitoring for the UK

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- British households have long embraced smart home technology — especially when it helps reduce energy waste and simplify daily routines. As electricity costs continue to rise, the need for a UK-standard smart plug that offers both reliable automation and meaningful energy insight has become increasingly clear.

For years, THIRDREALITY has offered smart plugs in North America and parts of Europe. Yet one question was repeatedly asked by UK users, distributors and home-automation enthusiasts:

Smart Plug UZ1 with Energy Monitoring for the UK

"You've launched plugs elsewhere — so when will there be one for the UK?"

Today, THIRDREALITY is pleased to introduce the Smart Plug UZ1, a Zigbee 3.0 smart plug built specifically for UK homes. It combines real-time energy monitoring, strong mesh performance and a compact design suitable for everyday use.

Why do people choose the UZ1?

Effortless Energy Monitoring

For Sarah, a mother of two in Birmingham, energy bills often felt unpredictable.

One quiet morning she wondered,

"What's drawing power when nothing should be running?"

Stand-by loads and unnoticed heaters added up. After installing the UZ1, she could view real-time energy data through platforms such as Home Assistant and schedule appliances with confidence — bringing greater clarity to her daily energy use.

Reliable Zigbee Mesh Across the Home

Each UZ1 acts as a Zigbee repeater, helping signals travel more reliably between rooms and floors. Automations stay stable and responsive, even in larger or older homes.

Designed for Safety and Stability

The UZ1 includes zero-cross detection to reduce electrical noise and protect sensitive appliances.

Its status recovery feature lets users choose whether the plug turns ON, OFF or returns to its previous state after a power cut — ensuring predictable behaviour.

Made for UK Homes

Measuring 5 × 3.2 × 4.9 cm, the UZ1 avoids blocking neighbouring sockets and fits easily into multi-device setups. It connects directly to mainstream Zigbee hubs, including SmartThings, Home Assistant (ZHA / Zigbee2MQTT), Homey, Hubitat and Echo devices with a built-in Zigbee hub.

The UZ1 also supports OTA firmware updates on platforms with OTA capability — such as Home Assistant and THIRDREALITY's ecosystem. Updates apply without power cycling, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted operation.

With the Smart Plug UZ1, THIRDREALITY brings British households a practical, energy-aware smart home solution designed for modern living.

Availability :

THIRDREALITY Smart Plug UZ1 is now available online, including Amazon or official website.

Related Links:

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | TikTok

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2827033/Smart_Plug_UZ1_with_Energy_Monitoring_for_the_UK.jpg